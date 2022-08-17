West Desert

The Great Salt Lake Desert is a large dry lake bed in northern Utah between the Great Salt Lake and Nevada border.

 Wikipedia Commons

Ancient human footprints were recently discovered in the Great Salt Lake Desert by two archaeologists on their way to an excavation site.

Daron Duke, an archaeologist with the Far Western Anthropological Research Group, invited Thomas Urban, a Cornell University archaeologist, to explore the area around Hill Air Force Base. Duke noted that geologic conditions here were similar to White Sands, New Mexico, where Urban and a team of others discovered ancient human footprints just last year.

