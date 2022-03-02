Two inmates held at different jails in Northern Utah died by apparent suicide on Monday, according to authorities.
According to a news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old man was found in “cardiac distress” during a safety and security check by deputies at the jail. He was alone in locked cell, according to the release, and responding deputies and medical staff were unable to resuscitate the man.
A preliminary investigation indicated the man died by suicide, and the Northern Utah Critical Investigative Team has been called upon to probe the incident further.
Deputies offered condolences to the family of the inmate in the news release.
The man was arrested on Feb. 26 and held in jail on $5,000 bail, according to documents filed with the court. He was suspected of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. A probable cause statement was filed with the court the day of his arrest, and records show formal charges against the man had not yet been filed.
Also on Monday, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate housed in the Weber County Jail had also died by suspected suicide. According to a news release, deputies responded to a “problem in a housing section,” and found the individual. The person was transported to a hospital for treatment where they were pronounced dead.
The incident is under an investigation headed by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.
“We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. These incidents are difficult for all of those involved and we will be working to provide counseling services and resources for staff members and inmates involved in this incident. We ask for patience as this case is investigated,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in the statement.