Two 15-year-old students from the region attending Mountain Heights Academy were named finalists in National Geographic's brand-new Slingshot Challenge after developing an innovative water conservation device.

Out of 1,800 student groups, Sophia Moore and Mara Lloyd’s project titled “Every Drop Makes a Difference” secured a spot among the top 15 finalists. This achievement distinguishes Mountain Heights Academy — an online Utah charter school — as the only school selected from Utah and one of only seven teams representing the United States in the final round of the competition.


