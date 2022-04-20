Havoc Hendricks, like many who grew up in the Intermountain West, has always had a fascination with the visual spectacle of the natural world. For him, this fascination burgeoned into a full-fledged career creating art reflecting and emulating the patterns he sees in nature.
That style now has a new home in Cache Valley: The Provo-based artist recently finished up work on a mural for the interior of the new Three Peaks Medical Building in North Logan, set to be joined soon by additional works by local artist Owen Mortensen.
The mural takes the form of one of Hendricks’ signature designs, with hundreds upon thousands of lines creating a three-dimensional impression of a mountain range, in this case traveling across multiple walls and stories.
Mortensen, who runs a studio in downtown Logan, was contacted by Three Peaks’ owners to work with the architects to create an artistic identity for the building. He got in contact with Hendricks, whose work he’d first seen on social media.
“What I proposed then, was to say: Look, what unites everyone in this valley? It’s the mountains — we’re surrounded by mountains,” he said. “Furthermore, the name of the building is Three Peaks Medical, like, let’s have a mural painted of mountains.”
Hendricks, who described Mortensen as “the master art wizard of Logan,” said he felt lucky to work with him on the project.
“Owen, in my opinion, has that aesthetic skill where he can look at something and he just has a good feel for what it needs and what could make it better — and I happened to fit the bill, and so he reached out to me and got me connected with the project,” he said.
Before the building officially wraps up construction in June, Hendricks’ mural will be paired by some works of one of Mortensen’s signature styles as well: chandelier-lamps made of scavenged tumbleweed.
The chandelier features are made of around 60 pieces of tumbleweed, which Mortensen and his team stay on the lookout for during fall in order to remain stocked up for a year’s-worth of orders. Mortensen said the tumbleweed fixtures would create a “really interesting interaction” between them and the mural.
“My goal, in every project as an art consultant — if I kind of put that hat on, versus an artist myself — is how can we tell the story of this building, and how can we create something that’s intriguing, and that, especially for medical, gets their mind off the reason they’re there,” he said. “And I think it’s fun to do it other than just a landscape photograph — nothing against landscape photographs, but it’s been done; how can you introduce something that’s different?”
Hendricks said the space at Three Peaks was everything he could want in a canvas — a smooth surface, large space to work in and a prominent spot within the building.
“That location is designed to be super impactful, because it’s two stories. You can imagine if you had a piece of art and people got to see it at eye-level and then they got to climb upstairs and see it from above, and it’s almost interactive in a way,” he said. “Nobody else would think this, but as the artist, it’s like that place was built for me to do what I did.”
That prominent location also meant Hendricks was in full view of anyone working on or in Three Peaks throughout the project, which took about a week to complete. The building, just down the street from Cache Valley Hospital, already had Mt. Naomi Women’s Health operating out of the semi-finished structure, resulting in a steady flow of foot traffic while Hendricks worked. Mortensen said passing patients and doctors were “mesmerized” by the unique visuals of the mural.
“You look at it and you’re like ‘Oh yeah, that’s three-dimensional’ and then you realize it’s two-dimensional,” he said. “It’s pleasing to the eye from a distance, and you can tell what it is, but it entices you to get closer to the artwork and then you realize: wow, this is line upon line, and someone painted this.”
Hendricks said between construction workers and the clinic’s employees and clients, it was the most interaction he’d ever had while putting up a mural — some offering more frank feedback than others.
“The funny thing is probably like a good 80% of people watching me, they start to talk about me or my work as if I’m not there, kind of like I’m doing this performance. ... It’s really kind of a fun, weird thing,” he said. “For every 20 people that love it there’s one person that’ll say something that’s like — like one lady walked by and she’s like ‘Eugh, that makes me dizzy.’ But it’s like, I’m right there.”
The few critics at Three Peaks were far from his harshest, Hendricks added.
“At a different mural I was doing, someone walked by and he’s like ‘Huh, yeah, I could do that,’ and then he kept walking. And it’s like, you would never say that to someone if you were having a conversation with them,” he said.
Overall, though, Hendricks said he fell in love with Logan and the area while working this job.
“If I didn’t live where I live I would probably move there right now. It’s just a beautiful place, it’s surrounded by beautiful nature; the city is not too small, not too big,” he said. “The university there seems incredible for artists, it has an amazing amount of resources that I didn’t have in any of the schools I went to.”
Both Mortensen and Hendricks remarked on how they hoped the interior design of the building would benefit visitors, soothing the potentially stressful prospect of going to the doctor.
“A lot of times you go to a medical facility, it can be under stressful circumstances or you might be uncomfortable,” Mortensen said. “So I really strongly believe that artwork can help ease that tension and also take their mind in different places and open their mind to different things.”
Hendricks felt the mural would do a good job of providing distraction.
“The nature of my work is that it’s full of so much detail that if someone wanted to they could mindlessly look at the detail, just like looking into flowing water or like looking into a campfire. It’s very simple but also infinitely complex,” Hendricks said, adding the color, a “purple-ish gray,” could also have a subconsciously calming effect on visitors.
Hendricks’ perspective on the hypnotically soothing properties of his work may stem from his own experiences as a child.
“I’m one of those people that need a fidget spinner all the time, but when I grew up there was no such thing as a fidget spinner,” he said. “So nature was kind of like a big fidget spinner for me growing up. I grew up in farm areas of Idaho, and so I would look at water running in the creek by our house like all the time, and I would just watch the water because it was so mesmerizing. I loved looking at wood grain.”
Both Hendricks and Mortensen’s work draw heavily from the natural world, in turn making them a natural complement toward each other within the building, marrying the elemental spectacle of the West with clear aesthetic and design sensibilities.
Mortensen’s art usually rests in a place of renewed decay — giving fallen leaves, a rolling tumbleweed or the discarded skull of a wild animal a new meaning.
In contrast to the organic ephemerality of Mortensen’s style, Hendricks works in an almost entirely ancient sphere, conjuring images of mountains, moonrises and cross-sections of geodes, focusing on the common patterns found between them. Hendricks’ mural evokes mountain ranges by way of Joy Division. Viewed from a distance, it shows dynamic and flowing peaks and ridges. Closer inspection abstractifies the work, divvying the mountains up into individual lines.
“To this day it’s still crazy to me how the exact same patterns are in rock, water, clouds, wood — even fire. All the natural elements, they all have the exact same waves. In rock especially, it’s so crazy to me. Water, it’s like in a nanosecond you get that wave, but in rock it’s millions of years, and you still get the exact same pattern,” he said. “From a business standpoint, people will never not love these things. Because this is the human experience.”