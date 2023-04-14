Craig Buttars, the current commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and former Cache County executive, returned to the county’s historic courthouse on Tuesday to offer a presentation on agriculture within the county and state during Tuesday's Cache County Council meeting.
After giving a brief overview of the history, divisions and responsibilities of the Utah Department of Agriculture, Buttar’s deputy commissioner — Kelly Pehrson — talked about the department’s current strategic goals for the next five to 10 years.
“I also came up here to tell you have the greatest boss in the world,” Pehrson said.
When Buttars came on, he said, he wanted to compile strategic goals and did so by going throughout the state and talking to different individuals involved in agriculture.
“It had been a long time since the department had a strategic plan,” Pehrson said. “We really wanted to know what our goals are.”
The effort ended in six distinct goals:
Agristructure
Pehrson defined agristructure as “anything to do with agriculture meat processing, food and vegetable processing.”
“If you want to get your cattle harvested right now, you’re a year, a year and a half out,” he said. “That’s something that we want to fix. You can’t feed your cows for another year and a half while you wait to get it harvested.”
He said the department hopes to bring in more fruit, vegetables and meat throughout Utah.
Workforce Development
“The average age of a producer right now is 65, and we’ve got to get more young farmers into the program,” Pehrson said. “The way we can do that is make it profitable.”
He said the agency is working towards that goal through lessening restrictions and regulations as well as promoting agriculture to make it a desirable field.
Ag Land Preservation
“Agricultural land loss due to urbanization, land price increases, and issues related to state and federal land ownership and governance has been an ongoing issue in agriculture,” a slide in the commissioners’ presentation read. “Preservation of agricultural lands is critical.”
The slide stated that the “conservation and enhancement of Utah’s private and public lands has been and will continue to be a top priority of the Department’s work.”
Supply Chain Development
Pehrson recalled the grocery stores shelves that were left empty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We saw how quick the supply chain can be disrupted,” he said. “We’re finding ways for Utah to be more self-reliant.”
While he said a part of this objective involves growing a wider variety of crops, he acknowledged that not everything can be grown in Utah, and the state will still need “to swap different crops throughout the country.”
Ag Education
Pehrson explained the department is continually working with classroom education programs to ensure “our kids know where our food comes from.”
He stated the importance in making sure individuals understand the agricultural process that provides food.
“Last session we did happily help get a vet school here at Utah State,” he said. “This session, hopefully you’ve heard that there is legislation to get more vets to rural areas, and the way we’ve done that is to allow for loan repayment.”
Customer Service
“We want to hear from our producers if we’re not providing the best customer service,” Pehrson said. “It is stressful to be in ag, and we want to make sure that we’re a partner with them.”
Buttars emphasized the benefits of agriculture in Utah.
“Agriculture provides food, fiber and animal feed,” Buttars said. “It strengthens our local food security, creates rural jobs, provides open space and conservation over natural resources. … Agriculture really does provide the economy in a lot of the rural areas of our state.”
In Cache County, Buttars said, there are 1,397 farms, 276,273 acres of farm land and “95% of the farms are family farms.”
He said Cache County is the number one producer in the state for milk and within the top five for several other categories including hogs and pigs, cattle and calves, as well as poultry and eggs.
Pehrson and Buttars also spoke about several state programs that can help ag workers in a variety of ways.
Utah Food Security Processing Grant
Pehrson talked about the Utah Food Security Processing Grant, which was offered last year by the State of Utah and given $1,000,000 by state law makers. It was offered to several processing businesses throughout the state.
“If we can get them to do more processing, they were eligible for the grant,” Pehrson said.
In this year’s state congressional session, Pehrson said, the Department of Agriculture was given another $1,000,000 for the program.
“We will have a cap of about $200,000. It’s not matching,” he said. “Application period is May, the ranking committee will look at it through June and then award that money come July 1 of this year.”
Ag Water Optimization Program
Buttars spoke about the Ag Water Optimization Program, a similar funding program available for “farmers, ranchers and canal companies to upgrade irrigation systems.”
The program, he said, has disbursed over $50 million since 2019. Applications open mid-April.
Ag Stress Assistance Program
A third program — titled the Ag Stress Assistance Program — is available to ag-workers suffering with mental health issues.
“What it is is we provide vouchers for farmers and ranchers who are having difficult times and may need some mental assistance,” Buttars said. “This voucher is $2,000 that can be used at Intermountain Healthcare.”
LeRay McAllister Working Farm and Ranch Protection Fund
The LeRay McAllister fund is meant to preserve land being used for agricultural purposes.
Pehrson said this year’s state legislation session devoted $3 million and three full-time employees to the program.
“We really have seen how much ag land is being developed,” he said. “The houses are our last crop.”
On a trip to Israel, Pehrson noted, he and Buttars found that developments were built in the hills while fertile farmland was left for farming.
“Unfortunately, we seem to do the opposite here,” he said. “I think we’re going to regret it someday.”
He expressed the department’s interest in working with the Cache County Council to use some of the $20 million open space bond to purchase conservation easements.
“It’s a voluntary program that will allow them to buy the development rights from that ag producer, and it will stay in ag forever,” he said. “They’ll still maintain ownership but if they sell the land it will continue to stay as ag land.”
According to Buttars, information about the funds mentioned in the presentation was emailed to each council member who can share that information with their constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.