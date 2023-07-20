A project to help increase public safety in Logan Canyon is now underway.
When completed, about 40 miles of fiber optic cable will be installed in preparation for cell towers, allowing people to make calls when in the canyon — a significant boon in the event of emergency, according to Lynne Yocom, fiber optics director with the Utah Department of Transportation.
Currently no cellphone access is available in the canyon.
Yocom said the fiber project is something UDOT has been concerned about for at least the past decade and is excited to see it finally get off the ground.
About eight miles of fiber optic cable has so far been installed in the canyon using federal transportation dollars, but to complete the project it needs more money — $20 million, Yocom said, which she is hopeful will come UDOT’s way soon.
She explained the project as having three parts: Phase 1 received $2 million to install the eight miles of cable that was completed last year, she said. An additional $1 million is allowing UDOT to continue about four miles of the project this summer.
The hoped for $20 million, which comes from Treasury Capital Project Funds for Broadband and has already been allocated by the US Treasury Department, will allow UDOT to lay fiber in the remaining 32 miles of the canyon project. That money has yet to be approved by the State Legislature, but Yocom said she is hoping for good news any day now.
When the cell towers will be installed is another matter with the US Forest Service, she said, but explained the agency has been helpful and understanding about the need.
“We did ask that they expedite the process,” she said, noting that once the fiber lines have been installed, she’d like to see construction of the cell towers begin soon after.
Yocom said safety is the main reason for the project.
This poses additional risk for those involved in accidents or otherwise may need help in the canyon — a person currently would have to travel out of the canyon to be able to call for help.
Cache County Executive David Zook views the project as a huge public safety improvement.
“Right now, there’s a very large section with no cell service,” Zook said. That means in the event of an emergency a person “might have to drive for half an hour before they get a cell signal and can call 911. And then it’s going to take emergency responders another half-hour to get to the accident, which is what is currently happening. That means that the golden hour is gone” — the first, critical hour to get help to a seriously injured person.
“It is almost impossible to get somebody to emergency medical care within an hour if they have a major accident in the canyon,” he continued, explaining this is the case not only for people involved with vehicle crashes but other types of injury or health issues.
“The cell towers are the greatest public safety improvement that will come out of this fiber optic line installation project,” Zook said.
Another benefit is the opportunity “to install traffic cameras, traffic sensors, changeable message signs, and probably even weather stations,” he said. “UDOT will be able to better manage the weather conditions, traffic conditions, and share that information with the public, so if someone’s planning to drive through the canyon, they can check a camera and see what it looks like in real time.”
Yocom said UDOT has completed its environmental work, has contracts in place, and already purchased the fiber.
“There have been no supply shortages, thank heavens,” she said.
Fiber lines so far have been installed from Garden City to Peter Sinks, with cable being added between Utah State University and First Dam.
The department currently is working on traffic plans for the next phase of the project, beginning Aug. 1. To help lessen the impact to traffic, Yocom said crews will not work in the canyon on weekends, and the project will be divided into sections, such as every 1,500-feet or so. Fiber and any boxes associated with it are being installed on the sloped side of canyon.
All of the details of the towers have yet to be finalized — that’s in the hands of the Forest Service, Yocom said — but the proposed towers are about the size of a telephone pole. They’ll be camouflaged as much as possible to blend in with the environment.
“They won’t be macro towers,” she said, explaining that in total about 40 towers would be installed. “We’re trying to be very conscientious about the view of the canyon.”
Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, expressed thanks to the US Forest Service, saying Utah appreciates the agency wanting to make sure the proposed project protects the environmental aspects of the canyon.
“The Forest Service cannot get enough credit — and UDOT for working with the Forest Service to get approval to have cell towers throughout the valley for public safety,” he said.
Wilson continued: “It is a scenic byway, it is beautiful, and we want to preserve the look of the canyon. That’s why Utah is working with the Forest Service, to make sure we can get cellphone service but keep the beauty of the canyon.”
Yocom said she appreciates the partnership with all of the entities involved and that UDOT wants to make sure the project is done right.
“We’re hoping to have the fiber optics in by mid-summer next year,” she said.
