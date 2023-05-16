Katherine Becker — the contracting auditor who works for Cache County — is not sure she can achieve anything higher in her career than she already has.
Though she works in more than 20 states and has made several noteworthy detections, one incident stands out from the rest.
It was her research, she explained, that led to the discovery of a school employee stealing about $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in Cook County, Illinois, earlier this year.
While she may not have found massive-food-related fraud in Cache County, she has made several noteworthy discoveries since being hired in 2022. These include discrepancies between state and county code, government agreements that were never legally bound, land that belonged to no one and a building titled to an unknowing entity.
Still, recent public meetings have shown that not everyone understands what exactly she does for Cache County.
In the county council’s regular March 28 meeting, Jess Bradfield — the county’s clerk/auditor — stood up to answer several questions from the council and other officials about Becker, the value of contracted audits and what they cost the county.
He said he met Becker at a conference for the National Association of Counties, where she was giving a presentation about fraud, waste and abuse.
“Afterwards, I went up and I said, ‘Is there anyway we can work out a deal?’” he recalled.
He had hoped Becker would be able to complete internal audits for the county, a task he initially thought could be best accomplished by part-time employees when he started his term in 2020.
However, he explained, the county could only pay about a fraction of the going rate for qualified auditors.
He told the council that in 2020, there was only one internal audit completed. In 2021 there were two and in 2022 — the year he started contracting with Becker — there were four.
There have already been three so far this year.
“For a county of our size, especially, this is unheard of. Nobody below us has this type of audit schedule going on,” Bradfield told the council. “Most above us have a full-time internal auditor who’s doing this aside from their elected official.”
When council chair David Erickson asked if there could be a way to contract with somebody in Utah, expressing a desire to keep the money paid towards the position in state, Bradfield said that had been one of his hopes when he made the position part time, an arrangement he found inferior to working with Becker.
“There is a premium on the best,” he said about his contract approach. “I’m going to say it’s paid for itself, and it’s made it so there’s no conflict of interest because the person is from outside the county, even outside the state.”
Unusual career trajectory
Becker’s career has progressed in a way that differs from most who work in the political sphere.
Years before contracting with counties, she started her career as a federal analyst.
“I was auditing fraud, waste, and abuse with Department of Defense funding,” she explained. “I was in Johannesburg, South Africa, for almost seven years, so I audited all of the forward operating bases, consulate offices, military installations, prisons — if we had a federal presence there that was funded by the United States Government, that’s what I audited.”
Eventually — on congressional orders — her department travelled to the state side to audit the Kansas City IRS office and the Missouri National Guard.
It was during this time that she met her husband, who she affectionately refers to as “dirt-farmer.”
“It was either leave dirt farmer or leave my job,” she explained, “so I resigned from that career and ran for county government, and I served in that for four and a half terms.”
Though she said the move from a federal to a county level took a toll on her payroll, she said she loved working within a local, county government more so than the federal.
“They get stuff done,” she explained. “They can actually affect change, and what they’re affecting is their own backyard.”
In Cache County, she explained, a resident can go to the treasury department and track where their tax dollars went. The same can’t be said in terms of federal tax dollars.
“There’s accountability in local government,” she said. “You can’t buy integrity.”
She further explained that, compared to the political roadblocks that permeate federal actions, local officials tend to want to fix problems.
To keep the price of her services low, she explained, she works for several clients at a time, and charges $4,000-$8,000 for audits she said would normally be around $12,000.
Paying a full-time employee to accomplish the same work, according to her, would result in a rather poor return on investment.
And while she said most of her local work is ensuring everything is compliant with code and accounted for, she can find fraud when it does exist.
$1.5 million in Illinois chicken attests to that.
“She really cares about the county,” Bradfield told the council during the March 28 meeting. “I just can’t speak highly enough about what she’s done for us.”
