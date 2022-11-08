open spaces (copy)

In this file photo, a field is irrigated near Wellsville in May of this year.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

According to unofficial results provided by the Cache County Clerk’s Office, residents voted in favor of the open space bond proposition during Tuesday’s General Election.

Results posted on the county website indicate that — as of Tuesday evening — 54.1% of the 26,760 properly submitted votes were in favor of the bond. 


