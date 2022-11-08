According to unofficial results provided by the Cache County Clerk’s Office, residents voted in favor of the open space bond proposition during Tuesday’s General Election.
Results posted on the county website indicate that — as of Tuesday evening — 54.1% of the 26,760 properly submitted votes were in favor of the bond.
As ballots are processed in the following days, this could change. The website also shows that less than 42% of registered voters' ballots have been returned. In the 2018 mid-term elections, the voter turnout on the final result was 74.5%.
The bond — which the county council voted to put on this year’s ballot in July — was proposed after the Open Space Advocacy Committee presented the results of a survey that indicated most county residents supported the preservation of open space and were willing to pay for the process.
According to the language of the proposition, the bond will allow the county “to issue General Obligation Bonds in a principal amount not to exceed TWENTY MILLION DOLLARS for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of purchasing land, conservation easements, and other interests in land from willing landowners.”
While $20 million on its own is unlikely to have a significant impact on preserving open space in the valley, Jack Draxler — a co-chair on the committee — told The Herald Journal in June that the money could be used to gain other funds to preserve open space.
“You need to be thinking about the impact of the bond as being extended through thoughtful and creative leveraging,” he said. “You’ve got to prime the pump.”
Though they put the issue on the ballot, several council members said they were personally opposed to the proposition, including Council Member Paul Borup.
“I’ve yet to find someone who is opposed to open space, clean water, and the beautiful vistas of Cache County,” he said in an Oct. 10 write-up for The Herald Journal. “Proposition 1 is full of good intentions and has a worthy goal. However, it doesn’t have any substance behind it. There aren’t any details on how your hard-earned money, $20 million in total, will be spent. ... Remember, the devil is in the details.”
He went on to list several questions he had about how the proposition would function, who would serve to advise the council on the purchase of land, and how county residents could be sure their money was well spent.
Other local leaders — including Rep. Casey Snider, Rep. Dan Johnson, Cache County Farm Bureau President Chris Chambers, County Executive write-in candidate Marc Ensign, Logan Mayor Holly Daines and others — spoke in support of the bond during a public hearing.
