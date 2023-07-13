Ralph Tucker, a resident at Birch Creek Assisted Living, thinks the facility ought to be renamed “Birch Creek Resort.”
“They try really hard to make it comfortable,” Tucker said. “It really is a nice atmosphere. Resort is a good word for it.”
The assisted living facility, located in Smithfield, has embraced the philosophy of “unreasonable hospitality,” where every department — from activities to dining and wellness — strives to go above and beyond to ensure residents feel involved, valued and happy, according to Administrative Director Chris Sorensen.
The facility is doing a pretty good job accomplishing its recently adapted philosophy, according to Tucker — who has lived at Birch Creek for a little over a year — as he feels every aspect of the care center makes him feel not just taken care of but also gives him a sense of belonging.
“I’ve looked at other places in other cities, and they all had more of a hospital atmosphere,” Tucker said. “This place is more like a home. And in fact, it is my home now. It’s very comfortable.”
This past year, Birch Creek has implemented some unique activities — aimed at enriching the lives of each of its residents and creating intergenerational connections, Sorensen said. Activities, he said, have become personalized experiences with specific goals in mind — going beyond mere entertainment.
The activities range from bingo and exercise classes to interactive music therapy sessions and outings to the theater. According to Sorensen, groups of residents have even been taken on overnight trips to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
“We really focus on helping people feel involved, feel like they have opportunities to do things and like their life is still important, even though they may feel like assisted living means life is meaningless,” Sorensen said. “Creating experiences is really important to us.”
More recently, residents have had the opportunity to take a ride on the care center’s new Surrey bike — a four seat carriage bike that is comfortable and easy to operate, according to Sorensen.
The bike has become a popular choice for residents who may have trouble walking long distances or prefer not to use wheelchairs. The bike allows them to explore their surroundings while engaging in physical activity and enjoying the company of fellow residents, Sorensen said. The residents often use it during an activity called “Walk-and-roll.”
“We really try to make a great overall experience,” Sorensen said. “We want people to feel something different when they are here.”
Another activity new to Birch Creek this summer is its “Kids Club” — a weekly intergenerational program that brings together residents and children from the community. Through music, movement, storytelling and various crafts, the club provides an environment for residents and children to interact and make valuable connections, according to Birch Creek’s Life Enrichment Director Tessa Buck.
Buck, who came up with the idea for “Kids Club,” said the program has brought a “happy energy” to the building each Friday. Even residents who appeared initially reluctant to attend have become regular participants, she said.
“It’s a huge thing for me to have activities be very interactive and to make sure that the residents are participating and engaged,” Buck said. “With the kids, it’s very easy to do that. They can’t resist.”
Buck came to Birch Creek after finishing Utah State University’s Music Therapy program, where she had the opportunity to do research on intergenerational programming. She has had a dream for a couple years now to create a program where the old and the young can connect.
“In our society, we’re kind of too segregated,” Buck said. “A lot of children aren’t around older adults in their lives. I just feel like there’s so much we can share with each other.”
Buck has even made Birch Creek an internship location for USU Music Therapy Students, which has brought more musical enrichment to the facility, according to Sorensen.
“It was the best decision ever to hire a music therapist, because she brings a totally different perspective to activities,” Sorensen said. “And not only do we have this great music that we’re doing, but all the other activities she plans have goals in mind.”
According to Sorensen, Birch Creek’s “unreasonable hospitality” goes beyond the facility’s activities. He said both kitchen staff and caregivers also do their part to go above and beyond to enhance the lives of residents.
The facility has implemented a new shower routine for its residents, where a caregiver will have a cart with a towel warmer and an Echo Alexa Speaker. That way, after a shower a resident has access to a warm towel and can listen to any music they want while showering, Sorensen said.
Additionally, the care center recently purchased an oven that can do a variety of complicated things — including dehydrating food. According to Sorensen, staff has made homemade trail mix and beef jerky for on-the-road “care packages” for resident’s families.
“We always just try to provide a bit more than anyone expects,” Sorensen said.
Ruth McMurdie, one of the facility’s residents, said of the four senior care centers she has lived in, Birch Creek is by far her favorite.
McMurdie, whose favorite activity is bingo, once had the opportunity to take a ride in Sorensen’s red convertible to the Aggie Creamery as a prize for winning blackout. The care, she said, is just as amazing as the fun activities she participates in.
“The CNA’s that take care of us are so sweet and fun and we are just so well taken care of here,” McMurdie said. “It’s a loving, caring facility.”
