House explosion at Cache Junction

Smoke is seen coming from a house at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23 in Cache County after an explosion Thursday evening that sent at least two people to the hospital with critical injuries. Emergency responders were still looking for a third person who was believed to be inside the house at the time of the explosion.

 Jeremy Cooley/The Herald Journal

An explosion Thursday evening destroyed a house and sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries, according to authorities.

Emergency crews were still searching for a third person later that night, but by midnight they had located the individual who was found deceased amidst the rubble.


