Smoke is seen coming from a house at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23 in Cache County after an explosion Thursday evening that sent at least two people to the hospital with critical injuries. Emergency responders were still looking for a third person who was believed to be inside the house at the time of the explosion.
An explosion Thursday evening destroyed a house and sent at least two people to the hospital with critical injuries, according to authorities.
Emergency crews were still searching for a third person later that night.
The explosion happened a little after 6 p.m. at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23, according to Cache County Sheriff Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi.
He said it is not known what caused the explosion, but the state fire marshal and a propane expert are investigating.
When the explosion happened, he said, it threw one individual completely out of the house. A second person was found inside trapped under debris, calling for help.
Bartschi said firefighters braved going into the collapsed house to rescue the individual. A dog also was found alive inside the structure.
A little before 10 p.m., crews were still searching for a third person that was inside the house at the time of the explosion, he said, but had not yet been located.
Bartschi said crews were in “rescue mode” looking for the individual. He said since a dog was found alive inside the house amid the rubble, emergency crews were hopeful the missing person also would be found alive.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident.
“There’s not much left standing of the house,” he said, noting that one wall was about all that remained upright.
