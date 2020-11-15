A pilot and passenger in a light plane avoided serious injury Sunday afternoon after the pilot was forced to bring the aircraft down in a field near Newton Reservoir.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said the incident was the result of a recertification drill gone awry.
According to Bartschi, the two occupants of the plane turned off one of the plane’s engines to simulate an engine failure, but the engine wouldn’t start back up when the simulation was completed.
The plane was located by rescue personnel several miles to the north of the airport where Bartschi said the pilot found a “viable” place to land.
Bartschi said there were no injuries reported and minimal damage to the plane.
The accident occurred around 3:40 p.m., and police scanner traffic indicated the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates aviation accidents, has been notified.