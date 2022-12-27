hjnstock-Breaking news

amber alert

13-year-old Evan Mcconney of Layton.

UPDATE: An AMBER alert for a Layton teenager has been cancelled after police say he was found safe at a gas station in Nebraska.

According to Layton City Police Department, 13-year-old Evan McConney was found Wednesday morning in Grand Island. Both McConney and 26-year-old suspect Aaron Zeman were found in a car at the station, police wrote.


Amber alert 2

25-year-old suspect believed to be Hunter Fox. 

