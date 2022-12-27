UPDATE: An AMBER alert for a Layton teenager has been cancelled after police say he was found safe at a gas station in Nebraska.
According to Layton City Police Department, 13-year-old Evan McConney was found Wednesday morning in Grand Island. Both McConney and 26-year-old suspect Aaron Zeman were found in a car at the station, police wrote.
The initial amber alert identified the suspect as 25-year-old Hunter Fox; KSL reported it was a phony name used by Zeman online.
Layton police said Zeman is from Arizona and also uses the name “Tadashi Kojima.”
He is currently in police custody in Hall County, Nebraska.
The AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday afternoon, and police said it was believed the 13-year-old was being taken to Arizona or Texas. Law enforcement also said that McConney was facing imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, and the two were not related.
According to a report from KHGI Nebraska, Zeman — identified as Kojima in the story — is being held on a $1 million bondable bail.
ORIGINAL POST: An AMBER Alert has been issued for the abduction of a teenager in the Layton area.
Law enforcement believes 13-year-old Evan McConney communicated with 25-year-old Hunter Fox online and left his home late Monday night to meet, according to the alert. Both are believed to be traveling southbound to Arizona or Texas.
Mcconney is said to be 5 feet 4 inches white male and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes. The alert states he was wearing a black hooded windbreaker, a white T-shirt with a blue and yellow bunny skull and bones logo, and Vans shoes.
According to the alert that went out just before 4 p.m., law enforcement believes the child may face imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.