Logan City Police are investigating a house fire and a subsequent death near 60 East and 200 South.
According to a statement released Friday morning, police are investigating the incident in coordination with the Utah State Fire Marshal’s office. At least one person, according to police, died as a result of the blaze.
“200 South between Main Street and 100 East, Logan, will be closed until further notice as the investigation continues,” police wrote.
The fire was initially found around 5 a.m. Friday. No additional details were provided.