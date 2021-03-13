A three-year-old child has died after being pulled from a river in the Lewiston area on Saturday.
According to a statement from the Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi, initial investigations suggest a “tragic accident,” but the incident is still under investigation.
“We would like to remind the public to take this unfortunate event as a reminder to tell your kids you love them, giving them an extra hug and kiss, and to always cherish the moment,” Bartschi wrote.
Responders were dispatched to a possible drowning just before noon on Saturday. Police scanner traffic indicated the search was centered behind a house near 3300 West and 2000 South in Lewiston.
A battery powered 4-wheeler had been found in the river, Bartschi wrote, and the child had last been seen on the vehicle.
“Prior to the arrival of first responders, the child was found in the river and life-saving measures were immediately started,“ Bartschi wrote.
After the arrival of first responders, paramedics reported over by radio that the child was in "full arrest" and being transported to a local hospital. Despite life saving efforts, Bartschi wrote, the child did not survive.
“Our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and our thoughts go out to all who responded today,” Bartschi wrote.