Cache Valley and the Watsatch Front experienced a major earthquake and several aftershocks this morning.
No damage was immediately reported in Cache Valley, but there are reports of scattered damage in the Salt Lake City area, and the city's international airport was closed for several hours as damage was assessed.
At 11:30 a.m., it was announced there was no significant damage to the airport, and flights will in and out of the airport will be resumed.
The University of Utah Seismic Station reported that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Wasatch Front shortly after 7 a.m., shaking homes from Logan to Utah County.
The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City near Magna, and an estimated 2.76 million probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no initial reports of any injuries, but old buildings in downtown Magna reported some significant damage.
About 30 aftershocks hit after the initial earthquake, with the strongest measured at 4.4.
The Cache County Sheriff's Office tweeted it has protocols in place following an earthquake, but no emergencies have arisen locally.
"We have checked infrastructures and we can we report we have found no damage at this time and everything appears normal," the sheriff's office reported. "Updates will be provided as needed. Stay safe."
The cities of Logan and North Logan both issued statements saying all their infrastructure is intact and unaffected by the quake.
"Crews have been out checking Logan city infrastructure. Everything is looking good and functioning normally at this time, including water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure and facilities," the Logan statement said.
Many Cache Valley reported feeling the temblor, some dramatically.
In Salt Lake City, the quake sent spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocked out power in places and brought the city's light rail system to a halt. Rail service has since been restored.
Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.
Operations at Salt Lake City International Airport came to a halt and the control tower and concourses were evacuated. The road to the airport was closed and officials asked people not to head to the airport. Flights were reportedly being diverted to Pocatello and Idaho Falls, among other places.
That crisis now appear over.
About 32,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power. Gov. Gary Herbert warned people to stay away from downtown Salt Lake City while officials assess damage.
Officials were trying to dispel a rumor that a much larger earthquake is being predicted by experts. No such prediction has been made.
It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.
The Herald Journal will provide more details as they become available. Any local residents experiencing property damage should phone the newspaper at (435)752-2121 Ext. 1007.