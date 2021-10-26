Update: Fatal crash reported in Logan Canyon; road closed until late morning Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Law enforcement officers block the entrance to Logan Canyon on Tuesday morning following a fatal crash. Jackson Wilde/Herald Journal Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:15 a.m.U.S. 89 through Logan Canyon has been closed as the result of a fatal crash.An officer diverting traffic at the mouth of the canyon around 9 a.m. said the crash happened near the state sheds and an air ambulance had been called.Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Kohler told The Herald Journal the crash involved two vehicles and appeared to be a head-on collision. × Advertisement One person died in the crash, Kohler said, but as of around 9:15 a.m. no one involved in the accident had been identified yet.“We’re still investigating potential causes right now,” Kohler said.Kohler estimated at that time that the canyon would be closed for a couple of hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Road Highway Logan Canyon Update Police Herald Journal Result Morning Bryce Kohler Aeronautics Transports Canyon Air Ambulance Officer Traffic Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Developer Dell Loy Hansen pledges $2.5 million-plus for North Logan municipal complex Shari, Jon Badger talk Lee's Marketplace expansion in recent years Safe storage: Logan coffee shop offers to hold onto guns for those in crisis Crookston, Julie Fugitive arrested in Logan, extradited to Kentucky for alleged human trafficking, sex offenses; two locals arrested, one charged with obstruction