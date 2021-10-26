Logan Canyon closure

Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:15 a.m.

U.S. 89 through Logan Canyon has been closed as the result of a fatal crash.

An officer diverting traffic at the mouth of the canyon around 9 a.m. said the crash happened near the state sheds and an air ambulance had been called.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Kohler told The Herald Journal the crash involved two vehicles and appeared to be a head-on collision.

One person died in the crash, Kohler said, but as of around 9:15 a.m. no one involved in the accident had been identified yet.

“We’re still investigating potential causes right now,” Kohler said.

Kohler estimated at that time that the canyon would be closed for a couple of hours.

