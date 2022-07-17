Firefighting crews quickly extinguished a wildlife in Providence Canyon on Saturday evening reportedly ignited by target shooters.
The fire started around 4 p.m. and was contained within two hours. The road into the canyon was closed during that time.
Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service said the fire burned about a quarter of an acre of mostly grass and brush. Her agency sent a truck and crew to the blaze and was helped out by several local fire departments.
A fire line was created around the site, then the interior was doused with water.
Emergency radio transmissions indicated the fire was believed to have been ignited by target shooters and that evidence was being gathered at the scene, but Pollock would not confirm this, saying she can’t comment on a matter still under investigation.
She did confirm the fire was on National Forest land, where target shooting is allowed with certain restrictions. Those restrictions include a ban on tracer ammunition and all exploding targets, such as those containing tannerite. Targets made from objects that break apart are also prohibited.
We ask that they use paper targets,” she said. “Don’t haul stuff up like televisions, computers, propane tanks, glass bottles. Make sure you are shooting into a backdrop like a hillside if possible, make sure it’s clear of any tall grass. Also, have a fire extinguisher or water handy, and police your brass.”
Northern Utah is currently experiencing its second year of severe drought conditions, and temperatures have approached 100 over the past week.