Logan Canyon

Utah Highway Patrol shuts down Logan Canyon at the Beaver Mountain turn off on Wednesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A section of U.S. Highway 89 is closed after conditions have worsened over Logan Summit, authorities say. 

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, worsening wintry weather resulted in road closures just after Beaver Mountain Ski Area turnoff, over the summit and into Garden City.


