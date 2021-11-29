emergency landing

A fire truck responds to an emergency landing at the Logan-Cache Airport on Monday afternoon.

A pilot is reported safe after landing a plane Monday at the Logan-Cache Airport following a landing gear scare.

Emergency crews responded to the airport around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a light plane was circling the airport without its landing gear fully deployed.

After communicating with personnel on the ground, the plane's wheels were found to be deployed and the pilot landed safely with ambulances and fire trucks standing by.

