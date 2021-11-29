Ambulance logo

A pilot is reported safe after landing a plane today at the Logan-Cache Airport with a malfunctioning landing gear.

Emergency crews responded to the airport around 2:15 Monday after receiving a report that a light plane was circling the airport without its landing gear fully deployed.

After communicating with personnel on the ground, the pilot made an approach to the runway with ambulances and fire trucks standing by.

Police scanner traffic indicate the landing was successful and the pilot was safe.

