A light aircraft crashed into a house in North Logan on Saturday evening. North Park Police have confirmed that the plane's sole occupant was dead when first responders arrived.
The aircraft, registered as a SeaRey LSX kit plane, crashed into the north side of the roof of a house near 2300 Meadowlark Lane in North Logan at about 8:30 p.m. No one was in the residence at the time, according to North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black. The pilot's identity is not being released, pending notification of family.
Responders worked at the scene for hours after the crash. A medical examiner was called to the scene, and firefighters have been in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates plane crashes, to properly document the site before the aircraft is removed. NTSB investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Sunday morning, Black said.