Power has been restored to an estimate 6,815 Cache Valley homes and business left in the dark Friday afternoon.
David Eskelsen said the problem, traced to the company's Nibley substation, was corrected shortly after 3 p.m., but he was not certain of the exact cause.
Power was lost around 1 p.m. in several communities, including Smithfield, College Ward, River Heights, Hyde Park, Hyrum, Logan , Millville, Logan, Wellsville, Nibley, Paradise, Young Ward and North Logan.
“We have crews in your area making repairs. We estimate power will be restored by 6:30 p.m.,” the message says.