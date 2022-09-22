The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a multi-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. Highway 89-91 south of Logan resulted in one fatality and another party critically injured.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center and closed down that portion of U.S. 89/91 for around five hours before it was reopened.
According to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, six vehicles were involved in the crash resulting in the death of a 32-year-old driver.
A Ford F-150 traveling southbound on U.S. 89/91 drifted into oncoming traffic and side swiped a Chevy Equinox, according to the release. A series of collisions followed the initial swipe, authorities wrote.
“As the Chevy was rotating, it was struck by a white Jeep Wrangler in a T-bone fashion. The Ford continued into northbound traffic and struck a silver Kia Seltos and a red Ford Focus,” the news release states. “A white Dodge Ram Promaster then hit the Kia.”
The 32-year-old driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene, authorities wrote.
Several people involved in the wreck were transported to Logan Regional Hospital, and another party was transported for treatment in critical condition.
The news release indicates the timing of the last impact between the Dodge and the Kia is still under investigation.