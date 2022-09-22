accident

Law enforcement investigate a fatal accident that involved six vehicles on U.S. 89-91 in Wellsville on Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a multi-vehicle crash this morning on U.S. Highway 89-91 south of Logan resulted in one fatality and another party critically injured.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near the American West Heritage Center and closed down that portion of U.S. 89/91 for around five hours before it was reopened.

