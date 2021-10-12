Sorry, an error occurred.
Lights from fire engines are reflected in the windows of Smith's Marketplace as a firefighter walks by on Tuesday.
Firefighters are reporting that a fire in the attic and on the rooftop of Smith's Marketplace in Logan has been knocked down.
Multiple trucks and crews were dispatched to the store at 750 N. Main St. just before 6 p.m.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated flames were visible in the attic and on a portion of the rooftop, and the store was evacuated.
Smoke filled much of the building, and fans were employed to clear the air.
Firefighters reportedly broke into a section of roof to reach "hot spots."
The Herald Journal will update this story as more information is available.