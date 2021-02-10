Rescuers were able to retrieve two snowmobilers stranded in a “rugged” area in southeastern Cache County late Tuesday after the entire party took an unplanned overnight stay in a fortuitous cabin.
“The recovery was pretty rough,” said Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck. “We’re just really, really glad they found that cabin.”
According to Peck, Search and Rescue was called out on Monday at around 6:15 p.m. in response to a report of two snowmobilers from the Weber County area who were stranded in a chute near Hardware Ranch. Peck said a third snowmobiler in the group didn’t make the descent and was able to ride out and call for help.
“It’s a really rugged area,” Peck said.
Search and Rescue sent three of their best snowmobile operators into the area to extract the stranded riders. The two riders were found. However, challenging snow conditions and terrain halted any effort to ride out of the area, so the group resorted to hiking.
Though either “luck or divine providence,” Peck said, the group happened upon a cabin in the area where the men were able to keep warm until rescue efforts could resume the following morning. Despite wearing snowshoes, the three-quarter of a mile slog to the cabin took the group around two hours due to baseless snow conditions.
“I don’t think they knew (the cabin) was there,” Peck said. “Somebody was looking out for them that night.”
The “gracious” owner of the cabin had been contacted and was comfortable with the cabin being used. The owner had even left the door unlocked “just in case someone needed it,” Peck said.
Peck said the entirety of the rescue was wrapped up around 8 p.m. Tuesday after Search and Rescue volunteers had to carry and winch each snowmobile out of the area.
According to Peck, the riders were experienced and were appropriately outfitted with cold-weather gear and the means to make a fire if necessary.
“We think they just got disoriented,” Peck said.
Peck said oftentimes snowmobilers get into trouble when they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the snow conditions. Snowmobilers entering the backcountry are encouraged to ride in groups, be knowledgeable of the area and notify others of the trip in case of emergency. Peck urged riders to trust their gut if the terrain or conditions seem unsafe.