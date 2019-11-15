UPDATE: The student is safe and contacted USU Police after seeing the missing person post, according to USU spokesman Tim Vitale.
Original story:
Utah State University Police are looking for a university student who has been missing for more than a week.
According to a notice posted late Thursday, Christian Reyes Barajas, 19, has been missing since Nov. 7. Barajas is described as Native American, 5 feet 10 inches in height, and weighing 300 pounds.
Police have requested that anyone with information call (435)797-1939.