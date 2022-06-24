Plane Crash

Rescue workers cordon off an area where a light plane crashed between Mendon and Wellsville on Friday morning.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Emergency crews have respond to downed aircraft in the Mendon area and are attending to at least one individual injured in the crash who is reported to be unconscious.

Emergency radio traffic indicates the craft went down in a field near 2831 S. State Road 23. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and witnesses at the scene are being interviewed.

A photo taken by The Herald Journal shows the Utah State University aviation insignia on the tail of the airplane.

The Herald Journal will provide an update on the situation when more information is available.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you