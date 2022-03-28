When Bibhu Mohapatra returned to Utah State University’s campus this week, he saw the buildings where he had his first classes, the place where he worked his first job, the Quad, and a bright blue sky resting on Utah’s majestic mountains.
From designing dresses in India out of his mother’s tablecloths and bedsheets, to getting his master’s degree at USU nearly 24 years ago, to becoming a New York-based fashion and costume designer, Bibhu Mohapatra is an Aggie who has gone far.
Mohapatra revisited USU on Thursday and took part in a moderated conversation held in the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall. Mohapatra spoke to a large crowd of students, professors and members of the Logan community about his experiences at and outside of Utah State.
“It seemed like I’ve been away for a long time,” Mohapatra said to the audience, “but when I landed here, it seemed like I was just here yesterday. And it feels good to be back.”
Nancy Hills, a costume designer at USU, knew Mohapatra during his time there and was delighted to see him back on campus after his time away. During the school year of 1996-97, Mohapatra applied for a costume construction work study job in her shop. During his time in that position, he helped create costumes for the production of the 17th century play Cyrano de Bergerac.
“Not only could he sew,” Hills said, “he was completely game for the outsized skirts and the lace stretch bodices of that era.”
Hills described Mohapatra as a pleasant, energetic and industrious member of the costume construction team. Hills was excited to reconnect with one of her former students so many years later.
“I was utterly delighted that his dream of fashion school and a career in fashion had come to fruition,” Hills said.
Hills wasn’t the only faculty member excited for Mohapatra’s visit. USU President Noelle Cockett — dressed in an original Bibhu Mohapatra design herself — started off the evening with a few words.
“Our faculty noticed that even when he was in his economic classes, he was sketching fashion,” Cockett said. “By making contacts with him, with other faculty members across the university, he was able to develop his skills into what he is today.”
Since Mohapatra left USU, he attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has had many of his designs worn by a variety of celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Swank and Gwyneth Paltrow. On top of his clothing designs, he has also launched a collection of diamond jewelry called Artemis.
An exhibition with live models wearing Mohapatra’s designs was shown in the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art after he spoke. His work will stay on display through Saturday and the exhibit is open to the public.
Mohapatra’s name and story are on the list of USU’s notable alumni.
“I’m happy to say that I’m an Aggie,” Mohapatra said.