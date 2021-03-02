Editor's note: USU alums Lindsay and Lexie Kite both worked as reporters for The Herald Journal in the early 2000s.
Lindsay and Lexie Kite, USU Alumni, spoke at a seminar last week on their new book.
Utah State University alumni Lindsay and Lexie Kite recently published a book focusing on body-image resilience. The Utah Women and Leadership Project at USU hosted the sisters for a virtual seminar last week.
“Positive body image isn’t believing your body looks good, it’s knowing your body is good regardless of how it looks,” said Lindsay Kite during the seminar last week.
Lindsay and her sister Lexie run the non-profit Beauty Redefined. Their recently published book is entitled “More Than a Body: Your Body is an Instrument, Not an Ornament.” At a seminar with the same title on Thursday, the sisters presented on their work in body image resilience.
