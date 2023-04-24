hjnstock-Your News Now

Utah State University’s Analytical Laboratories (USUAL) recently updated several of its agricultural tests, providing quicker and more accurate results ahead of the upcoming growing season.

USUAL — which provides testing and analysis services for soil, animal feed, manure, plant tissue, and for irrigation and livestock water — said in a news release that the new tests will provide even more detailed information about the composition and quality of samples.


