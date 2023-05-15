Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah State University is now offering full tuition and student-body fee scholarships to qualifying Native American Students, according to a Utah State Today press release posted Monday morning.

Applications for the scholarship are currently open, according to the release, and the university plans to grant the funds for the Fall 2023 semester.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.