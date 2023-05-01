Three finalists have been recommended to the Utah Board of Higher Education for Utah State University’s open president position, according to an announcement made on Monday.
Utah State’s 19-member Presidential Search Committee spent several months soliciting input from public meetings and in-person interviews, as well as conducting research to select finalists who are qualified to fill the president’s role according to statutory criteria, the announcement said.
“The process of selecting institutional presidents is one that prioritizes engagement, impartiality and diligence,” Lisa Michele Church, chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education, said in the announcement. “They considered all feedback received from USU faculty, staff, students and community members. Our board is looking forward to interviewing the three presidential finalists.”
The finalists, Rodney Bennett, Elizabeth Cantwell and Kenneth White, will be on USU’s Logan campus on Wednesday, May 17, to meet with groups representing faculty, staff, students, trustees, statewide campuses, extension and administration. Each candidate will also participate in a public meeting in the afternoon, where the general public and the USU community can ask them questions.
One of the candidates, Rodney D. Bennett, served nearly 10 years as the president of The University of Southern Mississippi. According to the announcement, his appointment made history as the first African American president of a predominantly white higher education institution in Mississippi.
Bennett also “established the vision” for USM to become the model for public higher education across the country, with six key institutional priorities including ensuring student success, expanding enrollment strategies, enhancing academic instruction, fostering a greater focus on research, bolstering economic and community partnerships and maximizing human potential, the announcement said.
Additionally, under Bennett’s leadership, USM achieved R1 status, reached significant fundraising milestones and invested in new faculty positions, diversity and inclusion initiatives, student success programming and nearly $300 million in capital improvements.
“Utah State University has made significant contributions to higher education for more than 135 years and is well positioned to be at the forefront of the next wave of thought leadership, creative discovery, and innovation,” Bennett wrote in his cover letter to the Presidential Search Committee.
“I have the energy, desire, and skillset to lead this important work, and I welcome the opportunity to discuss how my experience and vision for the future may be an asset in leading the institution to set transformative new standards for public higher education.”
Another candidate, Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, is senior vice president for Research and Innovation at the University of Arizona. According to the announcement, Cantwell is responsible for an $825 million annual research portfolio and her responsibilities include the 1,268-acre UA Tech Park, which contributes $1.7 billion annually to the regional economy.
According to the announcement, Cantwell came to UA from Arizona State University where she served as vice president of Research Development and as the CEO of the ASU Research Enterprise. She also served at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as director for Economic Development and director for Engineering Mission Strategy, the announcement said.
Cantwell also has served as Deputy Associate Director for Global Security at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and has served at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Cantwell is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Chicago. She is currently a member of the NASEM Committee on NASA Critical Workforce, Technology and Infrastructure, and is a Fellow of the AAAS in Industrial Science and Technology. According to the announcement, she serves on the board for the ISS National Laboratory and is Chair of the Space Telescope Science Institute Council.
“I can offer a great deal of energy, an engaging and visionary leadership approach and the skills, experience, and personal commitment to deliver both vision for the future and operational effectiveness against the needs, desires, and aspirations of Utah State,” Cantwell wrote in her cover letter to the committee.
The final candidate, Kenneth “Ken” White, currently serves as vice president for Utah State University Extension, the dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences and as director of the Utah Agricultural Experiment Station, the announcement said.
Previously, White served as head of USU’s Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences, where he has been a faculty member since 1991. Before that, White was a member of the faculty in the Department of Animal Science at Louisiana State University, the announcement said.
White received his Bachelor of Science in Animal Science at Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in animal science as well as a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of California, Davis.
According to the announcement, White has generated over $17.3 million in extramural funding while at USU to support research in animal reproduction and embryonic development. He is a Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology honoree and was named a USU Researcher, Undergraduate Mentor and Outstanding Graduate Mentor of the Year.
White has also published more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific articles and led the nuclear transfer team that produced the world’s first cloned equines, three identical mule foals.
White has also served as USU’s Faculty Athletics Representative and in NCAA leadership positions focused on student-athlete well-being, education and rules compliance, the announcement said. He also serves on the board of directors of the USU Space Dynamics Laboratory and was among the leaders responsible for establishing USU’s School of Veterinary Medicine and the Utah Agricultural Experiment Station and Extension initiatives on water, public lands, food security and public health.
“I would not apply for this position if I was not confident that I can make a highly significant impact and help position USU on a trajectory to be among the premier Land-Grant Universities in the country, and as Utah’s flagship institution,” White wrote in his cover letter to the committee.
Public meetings will be held at the David and Ellen Stoddard Eccles Conference Center auditorium on the second floor, the announcement said. Bennett will speak from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Cantwell will speak from 3 to 3:45 p.m. and White will speak from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
