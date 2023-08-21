James Parker

James Parker competes in the discus event at a meet in 2001. The nine-time All-American and Olympic thrower unexpectedly passed away over the weekend at the age of 47.

Utah State lost arguably one of the best athletes to compete at the school this past weekend.

Nine-time All-American track and field star James Parker collapsed while hunting with a son and died Saturday. Word of the 47-year-olds passing started to spread on Monday.


