Utah State lost arguably one of the best athletes to compete at the school this past weekend.
Nine-time All-American track and field star James Parker collapsed while hunting with a son and died Saturday. Word of the 47-year-olds passing started to spread on Monday.
The coach that convinced him to come to USU and has been a long-time friend to Parker was in shock. Craig Carter had worked with Parker when he was in high school at Northridge in Layton and then got him to accept a track scholarship at USU instead of playing college football. Parker went on to break marks Carter had set and became an Olympian after his Aggie days.
“If not the greatest, he is one of the greatest athletes to come out of Utah State,” Carter said during an interview with The Herald Journal. “... This is so hard for me. I will sure miss him and I feel bad for his family.”
Carter, an All-American thrower himself, always had parents coming up to him and inquiring about having him help or watch their children throw. Parker’s father asked Carter to watch his son, James, who was in high school at the time.
“I was dragging my three kids out a track meet, but said ‘sure,’” Carter explained. “James was throwing the discus and I was like, ‘dang, this guy is pretty good and doesn’t really know what he is doing.’ His dad asked if I could help him, so we set it up and he came and worked out with me and picked it up like nothing. He can do anything. Give him a golf club and he has never played golf and he is probably going to shoot par. That’s the type of guy he is.”
Carter continued to coach Parker through high school and told the story of how they asked a neighbor if they could pour a cement pad in an open field near where Carter was at the time. He taught Parker how to throw the hammer in that field in high school.
Carter saw his pupil go on to great accomplishments and enter the Utah State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. Carter was inducted in 2014. But Parker was more than an athlete.
“He was the best person I ever knew,” Carter said. “He would do anything for anybody. He was always positive. I never saw him be negative. Everyone that knows James is blown away by the person that he is, not anything to do with his athleticism. ... He and I became best friends. He was just a great guy.”
In fact, Carter recently visited with one of Parker’s sisters, who had no idea that Parker had won so many awards. He didn’t talk about himself.
Back in 2012 when Parker was about to be inducted into the USU Hall of Fame he told the HJ: “I thought it was very nice, what an honor (to be inducted). I felt very privileged. It’s a nice recognition.”
Parker is the most decorated athlete in the history of USU. It was a no-brainer that he would be inducted and was as soon as he was eligible after his days competing as an Aggie. But the humble thrower didn’t see it that way.
He credited then head USU track coach Gregg Gensel and Carter. In fact, he made it a point back in 2012 to say he wouldn’t have achieved his accolades without those two coaches, especially Carter: “Craig Carter was a big influence on me. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t have had this.”
Parker absolutely shined in the throwing events. He was a four-time All-American in the indoor 35-pound weight throw (1995, 1999, 2000, 2001), a four-time All-American in the hammer throw (1995, 1999, 2000, 2001) and an All-American in the discus (2001). He took two years off to serve an LDS Church mission.
Parker was also a seven-time Big West Conference champion in discus (1995, 1999), hammer throw (1995, 1999, 2000, 2001) and shot put (1995). He was named the Big West’s Male Athlete of the Year in 1995. Twice he was the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Champion in the weight throw (2000, 2001).
One of his proudest moments at USU was earning All-American accolades in the discus.
“My most proud moment was when I made All-American my senior year as a discus thrower,” Parker told the HJ in 2012. “I was so excited about that. I’m just a short guy and never had much potential to go beyond the collegiate level with the discus, even though I loved it and wanted to be a professional discus thrower. I accepted my fate and followed the hammer.”
After his collegiate days he went on to star nationally. In 2003, Parker was the best hammer thrower in the U.S. That carried over to 2004, when he won at the Olympic Trials and earned a trip to Athens, Greece. He became ill just before the Olympics and failed to make it through qualifying.
He came back the following year and for the third straight year was the national champion hammer thrower in 2005. During that time Parker was a member of the United States Air Force.
Parker called it a career after the 2008 Olympic Trials when he failed to make the U.S. team. His time in the Air Force was up in 2008, as well. He went back to school in Oregon and became a chiropractor. He opened a practice in Kaysville and was the owner of Parker Muscle & Sports Clinic.
A statement was released: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the unexpected passing of Dr. James Parker on August 19, 2023. This clinic, and its patients, were a source of profound joy and purpose in his life.”
Parker had been a chiropractic consultant for USA Track and Field at multiple world championships and Olympic Games. He had also been a consultant to BYU men’s basketball team from 2014-19.
Parker and his wife Kamilla have six children.
