It’s been more than nine months since Utah State University had an athletics director.
Jerry Bovee has guided the Aggies through some rough seas as the interim since Nov. 1, 2022. On Monday, the university announced on its website the hiring of a new athletics director, who will be directly in charge of the 16 Division I sports teams.
Diana Sabau will take over the department on Aug. 21. Brand new USU President Elizabeth Cantwell made the announcement, naming Sabau the next vice president and director of USU athletics.
“I’m thrilled Diana will join the Aggie family at the helm of USU athletics,” Cantwell said in the USU website release. “She is perfect for this moment and for elevating Aggie athletics to the next level.”
Sabau has lots of ties to the Big Ten Conference and especially Ohio State University. She was most recently serving as deputy commissioner and chief sports officer for the Big Ten, overseeing the administration of all 28 of the conference’s sponsored sports.
In the USU release, it stated Sabau: “Provides swift counsel and measured guidance to the Big Ten commissioner and departmental oversight of football administration, basketball administration, hockey administration, Olympic sports administration and officiating administration.”
Before joining the Big Ten, Sabau was the senior deputy athletics director at Ohio State. She served as sport administrator for football, women’s ice hockey and the co-ed rifle and pistol programs. During her four years as the administrator for football, the Buckeyes won four straight Big Ten championships and participated in the college football playoffs. She was at Ohio State for 20 years and is credited with reviving the women’s ice hockey program.
“From understanding campus culture to conference realignment to what it takes to win, Diana is a skilled and experienced professional, and I feel very lucky that we have been able to recruit her,” Cantwell said. “I know that all Aggies are deeply passionate about our athletic programs, as am I. Many fans have been looking forward to an announcement, and I am so proud that who we are and what we represent has attracted someone like Diana. Throughout our recruitment process, we have run a search dedicated to professionalism, fairness and thoughtfulness. We very carefully considered each candidate’s leadership abilities, experience, proven track record, appreciation for who we are at USU and ability to lead us into a future that all Aggies will be proud of. Diana clearly exemplifies these qualities.”
Sabau thanked Cantwell and the search committee in a statement.
“I am humbled by this tremendous opportunity to lead Utah State athletics and I am so grateful to president Cantwell for her belief and confidence in me as well as to the members of the search committee,” Sabau said. “I am energized to serve our Aggie student-athletes, coaches, staff, university, alumni, donors and the Logan community. We will compete for championships with integrity and we will build on the current momentum of Utah State athletics.”
An official news conference will be held later this week to introduce Sabau to the Aggie faithful.
In the website story put out by the university, USU stated it worked with search firm Collegiate Sports Associates Executive Search & Consulting to collect applications and vet candidates. A list of finalists for the job have not been released.
“There was enormous interest in this position, and we were all very impressed by the depth of the candidate pool,” said Brian Steed, a member of the president’s executive team who chaired the search committee, in the press release. “That really speaks volumes about the strength of USU Athletics.”
In addition to Steed, the search committee included Jacey Skinner, chair of the USU Board of Trustees; Steve Palmer, former USU Alumni Board chair and member of the USU Board of Trustees; Stan Albrecht, former USU president and previous member of the Utah Board of Higher Education; Jim Laub, member of the community and Aggie athletics supporter; Jontrell Rocquemore, former student-athlete and wellness professional; and Devin Wiser, vice president of Government and Community Relations. Matt White, vice president for USU Advancement and James Morton, representing the USU faculty, served as advisory members.
The position opened late last October when John Hartwell resigned after more than seven years at the helm. Bovee, a USU alum who moved back to Logan after being the AD at Weber State for 10 years to become the associate vice president deputy AD for external affairs for the Aggies, was named interim shortly after Hartwell stepped down. Bovee has been back at USU for more than four years and had applied for the opening.
During his time as interim AD, Bovee hired several head coaches, including Danny Sprinkle for men’s basketball. During his time at USU, Bovee has been involved with the hiring of most current Aggie coaches and some big fundraising projects.
Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez offered her thoughts about USU’s new athletic director, whom she has known for some time.
“Congratulations to President Cantwell and Utah State on recruiting Diana Sabau as their vice president and director of athletics,” Nevarez said in a statement. “She is an outstanding communicator, innovator, team player and above all else the consummate servant leader. A terrific hire for USU and the Mountain West.”
Tony Petitti, commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, also congratulated USU on hiring Sabau.
“On behalf of the entire Big Ten Conference, I want to congratulate Diana on her new role at Utah State University,” Petitti said in a statement. “Diana is a team player who has built strong relationships both internally and externally throughout her career. She places the student-athlete experience at the center of everything she does, which is one of many reasons she was able to immediately impact the success of multiple Big Ten championships and events. Although we will miss her at the Big Ten, we wish her every continued success in her new role.”
Sabau attended Somerville College and Oxford University. She has a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University and a master’s in sports administration from Ohio University. Sabau and her husband, Jamie, have two children.
