Diana Sabau

Utah State named Diana Sabau as the new athletics director on Monday.

 USU media relations

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s been more than nine months since Utah State University had an athletics director.

Jerry Bovee has guided the Aggies through some rough seas as the interim since Nov. 1, 2022. On Monday, the university announced on its website the hiring of a new athletics director, who will be directly in charge of the 16 Division I sports teams.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.