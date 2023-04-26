Reflecting back on her time at Utah State University, senior Reagan Hoopes shared some advice Tuesday with her fellow scholar athletes.
Hoopes will be graduating soon and wanted to impart two things she learned during her time as an Aggie athlete. She was addressing a gathering at the 30th annual Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon as the recipient of the top award — the Joe E. Whitesides Award — given to the top student-athlete at USU.
“There are two things I know now that I didn’t when I first came here four years ago,” Hoopes said. “When I came to Utah State, I had no ties and had a hard time relating with anyone other than my teammates. I was too busy. Get involved. I wish I knew more of you. I would encourage everyone to get involved.
“Second, I have really been taken care of here. The support is there if you are struggling. I had a hard time until I figured that out. Seek help. Please don’t wait to invest in your mental health.”
A member of the Aggie cross country team, the indoor track & field team and the outdoor track & field team, Hoopes has a 4.0 grade-point average and will soon have a degree in computer science. The native of Waunakee, Wisconsin, believes strongly in athletes being aware of their mental health and seeking help if needed.
“I had a really hard time and not because of anything specific,” Hoopes told The Herald Journal after the awards luncheon, showing some emotion. “If I was a regular student, I don’t think I would have gotten that under control as soon as I did. I’m very lucky that I was a part of athletics and my coaches encourage me to go seek that help.”
Hoopes will be putting her degree to work right away as she has a civilian job at Hill Air Force Base and starts after graduation in May.
“We will see where it takes me,” Hoopes said. “I’m excited.”
Coming to Utah not knowing anyone, the distance runner has come to love the area. She listed the outdoors and especially the mountains in Utah, compared to no mountains in Wisconsin.
Her recruitment to USU started with an email. She contacted the Aggies, looking for an opportunity to run.
“I had been looking at results and looking at teams that were doing well,” Hoopes said. “Our team (USU) had come out of nowhere and were doing so well. Runners that were decent in high school were crushing these other teams that were made up of these All-Americans. So, I wanted to be a part of that. ... It worked out.”
Besides running cross country, Hoopes has competed in the mile and 5K for the Aggies. She enjoys the outdoor 5K the best.
Balancing school and athletics can be tricky, but Hoopes credits learning from her teammates, especially the cross country team.
“We are a bunch of really hard-working people who are on top of it,” Hoopes said. “It makes it easy when I’m surrounded by people who are always getting the job done. I’m grateful for my teammates.”
Did she ever come close to not getting an A in a class?
“This (last) semester has been long, it seems, so we will see,” Hoopes said. “I’ve got some things to finish up. ... I switched to computer science after my freshman year and had never written code, so learning how to do that was the most difficult thing. I’ve got it down now and enjoy it. ... I feel like my skill set lines up well with computer science.”
The USU athletics department recognized 224 student-athletes Tuesday. To be eligible, each Aggie had to have a cumulative 3.2 GPA or have posted a 3.2 GPA during the last two semesters.
Men's track & field senior Zach Meyer and women’s tennis senior Zeynep Naz Ozturk received the Wayne Estes Memorial Award, which is presented to a male and female graduating senior who excels in scholarship, citizenship and leadership. Meyer shared a few thoughts, while a statement was read from Ozturk, who is in Las Vegas playing in the Mountain West Conference Championships.
“Ever since I was a freshman I have been told to take advantage of opportunities,” said Meyer, who is from Meridian, Idaho. “I have the best teammates and some great friendships throughout all the athletes (at USU). I’ve had many great role models at Utah State. ... Cherish your time at Utah State.”
Ozturk is a transfer from Purdue. The native of Istanbul, Turkey, was involved in many drives to raise awareness and funds for various causes.
“I want to thank the coaches, advisors and my teammates,” Ozturk said in a statement that was read. “This has been a lifetime opportunity. It has been an honor to be a part of this great university.”
Other individual awards went to Katie Alexander and Madison Criddle, who were recognized as the Outstanding Mentor and Outstanding Tutor of the Year, respectively. Tonya Sorenson received the Meet the Challenge Award.
USU also handed out team honors. Women's volleyball was named the top academic team with less than 20 members (3.51 GPA), while women's cross country was the top academic team with more than 20 members (3.84 GPA). Women’s basketball was recognized as the most-improved academic team with less than 20 members, while women’s track & field was the most-improved academic team with more than 20 members.
It was pointed out by Justice Smith, who is the director of academics for the athletics department, that the cumulative GPA of Aggie athletes is 3.36, and the school is on its 41st consecutive semester of having a GPA over 3.0. The female athletes at USU have a cumulative GPA of 3.56, which is a department record.
The Whitesides honors are named after former USU athlete, coach and athletics director Joe E. Whitesides.
