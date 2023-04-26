Reagan Hoopes

Utah State senior distance runner Reagan Hoopes was presented the Joe E. Whitesides Award Tuesday. The award is give to the top Aggie scholar athlete.

 photo courtesy Garett Graf/USU media relations

Reflecting back on her time at Utah State University, senior Reagan Hoopes shared some advice Tuesday with her fellow scholar athletes.

Hoopes will be graduating soon and wanted to impart two things she learned during her time as an Aggie athlete. She was addressing a gathering at the 30th annual Joe E. and Elma Whitesides Scholar-Athlete Luncheon as the recipient of the top award — the Joe E. Whitesides Award — given to the top student-athlete at USU.


