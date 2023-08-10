Support Local Journalism

During such a volatile time in college athletics with conference realignments, new Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell couldn’t be happier with who has been chosen to guide the Aggie athletics department.

Cantwell introduced Diana Sabau Thursday morning to a packed room during a press conference at Perry Pavilion on the fourth floor of Huntsman Hall on the USU campus. Sabau had been announced as the new vice president of athletics on Monday. The new athletics director talked about her vision for USU, thanked many who had helped her get to where she is today, expressed her gratitude to her husband, children and parents and took questions from the media in attendance.


