During such a volatile time in college athletics with conference realignments, new Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell couldn’t be happier with who has been chosen to guide the Aggie athletics department.
Cantwell introduced Diana Sabau Thursday morning to a packed room during a press conference at Perry Pavilion on the fourth floor of Huntsman Hall on the USU campus. Sabau had been announced as the new vice president of athletics on Monday. The new athletics director talked about her vision for USU, thanked many who had helped her get to where she is today, expressed her gratitude to her husband, children and parents and took questions from the media in attendance.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude, I’m humbled and honored,” Sabau said. “Thank you for recruiting me, for your trust and your belief because together we will build USU athletics and the university.”
The press conference began with Brian Steed being introduced. Steed chaired the search committee and was a member of the president’s executive team. USU used the search firm Collegiate Sports Associates Executive Search & Consulting to collect applications and vet candidates.
“I was honored to be asked by former (university) president Noelle Cockett to chair the search committee; it’s been quite the journey,” Steed said. “I recognized this was going to be a monumental task. There is tremendous interest in Aggie athletics here in the valley as well as across the nation. ... The search committee was impressed with the depth and experience of the pool of candidates. We attribute that to the great reputation Aggie athletics has throughout the nation and the strength of our school. We were able to attract an incredible talent to join our Aggie family.”
Cantwell, who has only officially been the university president for a week, stressed how important athletics are and why she wanted to get an athletics director in place right away. She was not involved in the process until becoming the president. The search committee gave her five names the day she was sworn in as president.
“There are many challenges that await us as, all you have to do is look at what is happening with conference realignment,” Cantwell said. “We are at a very interesting moment in history. It’s not just us, it’s everyone. She (Sabau) has the skills, she has the experience. I’m really proud of who we are and what we represent as an Aggie athletics committee has attracted someone like Diana Sabau.”
Cantwell also stressed the importance of “elevating the Aggies into the next realm.” She said her and Sabau will be focused on doing that.
USU interim athletics director Jerry Bovee was one of the five finalists. He has been the interim since Nov. 1, 2022, after John Hartwell stepped down. Bovee, who will remain with the athletics department, was at the press conference and drew heavy praise from Cantwell and Sabau.
“I want to really thank Jerry Bovee for an amazing job as interim during this pretty fraught period for the university,” Cantwell said. “I can’t tell you Jerry how thankful I am for the service that you provided. I know that all of Aggie athletics stood behind you and really worked to ensure the success of our student athletes.”
“Transition is hard, but I am thankful as many of you are for the leadership of Jerry Bovee and Amy Crosbie,” Sabau said. “They worked tirelessly to make sure that your athletics department moved forward in a purposeful, united manner. I greatly appreciate this and I’m indebted to you.”
Sabau comes to Logan from the Big Ten Conference, where she has been serving as deputy commissioner and chief sports officer the past four years, overseeing the administration of all 28 of the conference’s sponsored sports. Before going to the Big Ten, the western New York state native was with Ohio State for 20 years, working her way up in the athletics department to second in command.
The new Aggie athletic director has no ties to Utah but does know Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez. So, what made her want to become an Aggie?
“This process was fast and furious and I don’t have any ties to Utah State, but that’s what makes it even that more important and more special,” Sabau said. “As I got more connected with the individuals on the search committee, I became touched with their infinity to Utah State and how much they wanted to advance Aggie athletics.
“Obviously, there’s tons of research and a lot you can watch online, read online, but until I got here and started walking around campus last Friday, I started to feel it. I started to feel the respect and tradition. ... There is a sense of pride here.”
Sabau mentioned previous athletics director Scott Barnes and the facilities that were built during his time at the helm. She said they are “second to none in the Mountain West and the nation.”
She said she learned from her parents to work harder than others and put others first. Sabau is a first generation college graduate and “deeply” believes in the importance of education. She also values team work.
“Team work ensures success and this will help us lead Utah State athletics to the next level,” Sabau said. “Our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of my decision making because we here for them and they are here to make our community proud.”
Sabau also stressed that graduating athletes will be a priority as she wants them to be successful in the career paths they choose. Creating a source of pride is also an objective for Aggie nation as is winning.
“I’m a competitor so of course we are going to invest in winning,” Sabau said. “... This morning I got to meet with our athletics department, the head coaches and our senior leadership team and wow, what a strong foundation you have. ... I can’t wait to be a part of how we elevate that and show the world that we are Aggies.”
The new athletic director was asked about conference expansion and realignment.
“I have not received my crystal ball yet, but I can assure you that commissioner Nevarez is well prepared and gifted in her leadership,” Sabau said. “Our university presidents are in alignment and looking at all options. Everything is on the table. Obviously, it is changing daily, but the Mountain West is a strong brand, a competitive conference and everyone is looking at us to shine brightly.”
Asked about working with Bovee, she responded by saying she looks forward to it and learning the history of USU.
“We both want to grow Aggie athletics and will be arm-in-arm with our successes,” Sabau said. “... I look forward to getting out in the community and meeting with all of you. I’m going to need some help. I will listen and learn and really develop your trust so that we can work together to take Aggie athletics to a new place in the Mountain West.”
Sabau will take over the department on Aug. 21. She said getting to know the community and earning fans trust is important to her.
“The country knows about Utah State because of the Mountain West Conference and the success that we’ve had, but let’s make them really aware of Utah State University athletics,” Sabau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.