Under the state public health order, college and university students attending at least one in-person class are to be tested for COVID-19 each week. Utah State University's increased student testing is now under way.
“For on campus students the testing will be done on campus at the student center. So it won’t be a hard place to access, the testing is actually going to go very smoothly," Amanda DeRito said. "They’ll sign up for a time and then they won’t have to worry about waiting in line.”
DeRito said the school plans to have students self-swab their own nose with a short swab.
