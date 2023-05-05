USU Graduation

President Noelle Cockett celebrates with elementary school students during an Academic Procession across campus at Utah State University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

On Thursday morning, Utah State University President Noelle Cockett addressed graduating students for her last time as president at the institution’s 136th commencement ceremony.

The USU Wind Orchestra performed “Crown of Chivalry” by British composer Percy Fletcher, while thousands of students gathered with their friends and family inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for the annual ceremony.


