On Thursday morning, Utah State University President Noelle Cockett addressed graduating students for her last time as president at the institution’s 136th commencement ceremony.
The USU Wind Orchestra performed “Crown of Chivalry” by British composer Percy Fletcher, while thousands of students gathered with their friends and family inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for the annual ceremony.
“To be truthful, I have been struggling with feelings of profound sadness as my final day, July 1, draws near,” Cockett said during her concluding remarks.
According to her, during 2023 spring commencement, Utah State is offering a total of 7,163 degrees and certificates to 6,644 students. Additionally, more than 18% of the graduates identify as first-generation students.
“Your degree represents a goal, a dream that you have worked towards and now fulfilled,” Cockett said to the graduates. “While tomorrow, you will no doubt be thinking about what lies ahead, today is the day we celebrate your accomplishment.”
This year's commencement speaker, Paul Anthony Jones, was a notable USU alumnus and president of Fort Valley State University. In October, USU and the historically Black university joined a five-year agreement that facilitates collaboration between the two schools.
In his time at Utah State, Jones competed in both football and track and field. According to him, his time at USU provided him, an “impoverished inner city Black athlete,” the chance to chase his dreams and satisfy his “appetite for improvement, growth and success.”
“I stand here today, filled with nostalgia and pride as a fellow Aggie, eager to give back and perhaps inspire a few of you to dream big and to pursue your passions with unbridled enthusiasm,” Jones said to the graduates.
During his address, he said he recognized the graduating students are entering a world “far more complex, divided, and fraught with cultural and societal issues” than he encountered years ago. To that, he encouraged the graduates to defend the values that make society “just and equitable for all.”
“It’s a world where remaining on the sidelines and simply going with the flow won’t suffice,” he said.
Jones went on to encourage the graduates to take risks, step outside their comfort zones, embrace diversity and to remember to look for purpose and meaning in their lives.
“The more you learn, the more you grow and the more you contribute to this great world we all live in,” Jones said. “So, embrace the challenges, learn from them and use them as opportunities to grow and to become a better version of yourself.”
After his address, Jones received an honorary doctorate of education for his “exemplary record of philanthropy” and his “outstanding leadership in the field of higher education,” according to USU Board of Trustees’ member David Petersen, who read his citation.
“He is known as a visionary leader and strategic thinker who has long championed the transformative power of education,” Petersen said.
Jonathan Bullen, co-founder and chair of real estate development and investment company Colmena Group, received an honorary doctorate of business during the ceremony for being a “skilled and successful real estate investor and developer and entrepreneur.”
Board member Jacey Skinner, who read his citation, said he is a dedicated Aggie who has devoted time and support to nearly “every area of his alma mater.”
According to her, Bullen chaired the university’s first National Advisory Committee, and has been a “longstanding” supporter of many charitable organizations and helped the renovation of the local, historic Capitol Theatre into the Ellen Eccles Theatre and Bullen Center.
“Have the courage to follow your passion,” Bullen said. “And if what you’re doing isn’t your passion, then have the courage to change.”
Mia Love, former U.S. Representative of the fourth Congressional District of Utah, received a doctorate of humane letters for her “dedication to public service, her support of women, minorities and other marginalized groups and her commitment and involvement with higher education.”
According to board member Steven Palmer, who read her citation, Love was the first Haitian American elected to Congress, and the first Black person elected to Utah. Love has served as the National Outreach Coordinator for the USU Center for Growth and Opportunity, a nonpartisan organization that conducts research about pressing issues.
“Find your voice and use it because if you don’t stand up, if you don’t make yourself heard, if you don’t voice your opinion, someone else will do it for you,” Love said.
Gary Stevenson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received an honorary doctorate of business for his “contributions as a faith leader, his leadership and humanitarianism, his outstanding entrepreneurial and business success and his generosity in sharing his wisdom.”
According to board member David Huntsman, who read his citation, Stevenson directed the church’s relief efforts in humanitarian assistance following natural disasters around the globe. Stevenson graduated from USU with a business degree in 1979.
“There is a plaque in the library that says, ‘with all thy getting, get understanding,’” Stevenson said. “Strive to get that understanding. You’re going to get a lot of things. You’re going to get a job, you’re going to get a home, a mortgage, a family, but with all of that getting, get understanding, and that understanding maybe is treating other people with dignity, with kindness.”
Emma Geary, the valedictorian for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, then addressed the graduates, speaking of what perseverance looks like to her.
“Perseverance to me is facing utter defeat and getting back up to try just one more time,” Geary said. “As you move forward to this next stage of your life, I hope you can look back and appreciate how far you’ve come.”
Geary received her degrees in communication studies and psychology. According to Cockett, she has been “intensely involved” as a student both on campus and in the community. Geary has a passion for music and service and wants to spread awareness about mental health and healthy communication patterns as a consultant, Cockett said.
“Let the perseverance that got you here, to this moment, serve as a foundation to look back on so when you face the moments that scare you, you show up,” Geary said.
The ‘A’ on a replica of Old Main on the stage turned blue after the conferring of the degrees. Kent Alder, a member of the Board of Trustees, then addressed the stadium to speak on President Cockett.
“Coming back to Utah State is like coming home,” Alder said. “For the last six years, President Noelle Cockett has been the heart and the soul of that home.”
Alder shared some of Cockett’s accomplishments throughout her time as president, including establishing Utah’s only College of Veterinary Medicine, creating an institute for land, water and air, creating a new division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and “successfully” leading the university through a global pandemic.
“She has truly set this great university and its people up for a brighter future,” Alder said.
