Utah State University is celebrating students who are the first generation in their family to pursue a four-year degree.
In honor of National First-Generation College Student Day, festivities to celebrate the third annual first-generation scholar week are being held at Utah State beginning Tuesday, according to an announcement made by the school.
This year, USU won’t just be celebrating these students for one day, as there will be multiple events held through Thursday. According to Karla Sandoval, USU’s student coordinator for Aggie First Scholars, the events will allow students to speak up about their experiences and bring awareness to the USU community.
The festivities will start with a campus wide scavenger hunt and will include a “Life of a Latinx Leader” lecture. A panel of Black, Indigenous, and students of color who will also share their individual USU experiences, according to the announcement.
Along with that, USU's first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Jane Irungu, will be speaking about the various accomplishments made by first-generation students.
In the announcement, Heidi Kesler, the director of student retention and completion at USU, said the Aggie First Scholar Program was first launched in 2018 to help first-generation students navigate their higher education.
“The activities and curriculum of AFS was established to provide these students with the space to ask questions, learn about the resources of higher education, and claim access to the rich academic and co-curricular opportunities available to all students,” Kesler said.
According to Charity Maeda Van den Akker — the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at USU — AFS works with students to develop meaningful personal narratives in order to highlight individuals in the community.
“These efforts help us to raise scholarship funds for first-generation college students and destigmatize what it means to be first-gen,” she said.
Events like these, aimed at celebrating a specific group of students, are important because many first-generation students have the desire to attain a degree but lack a typical support system while in school, the announcement states.
Priscilla Rodriguez-Suarez, a student who found her community at USU through the AFS program, organized the scavenger hunt with the theme “There is power in my journey.” According to her, it is important to be open about the experience of being a first-generation scholar.
“I feel like a lot of students don’t know about the program, or feel seen or heard, but events like this open it up and give us a chance to say, ‘We’re here for you,’” she said in the announcement.
