As U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack prepares to deliver the commencement address at Thursday’s Utah State University graduation, a rumor about his arrest is being dispelled.
The USDA made a statement to Farm Journal on Monday saying there is no truth to claims spread online in recent days that the secretary was being held by the military on charges of treason in connection with recent fires at food-processing plants.
According to the fact-checking website Snopes, the story had its origin with the right-wing satire website Real Raw News, which said Vilsack was suspected of deliberately trying to destroy food processing facilities in order to create a food shortage that the Biden administration could blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The tale then reportedly got spread through social media.
The fires are real news. According to Farm Journal, more than a dozen blazes have broken out at food plants in the past four months. These include a weekend fire at the Perdue Farms grain processing operation in the Chesapeake, Virginia, and a mid-April fire at the Taylor Farms salad and vegetable plant in Salinas, California.
However, according to Farm Journal, there has been no official indication the incidents are in any way connected, and its article paraphrased the USDA as confirming the Vilsack story "is plastered with disinformation and simply not true.”
Snopes investigator Dan Even offered a caustic assessment of the spoof website behind the rumor.
“The pages of Real Raw News are full of stories that seem to come from an alternate universe,” he wrote. “This website, which states in a disclaimer that it publishes satire, is full of fictional articles that play into far-right fantasies of liberal politicians and Hollywood celebrities being arrested and/or hung for a variety of alleged crimes. For example, Real Raw News has previously published junk news stories claiming that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor had been arrested and that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had been hung at Guantanamo Bay.”
Although nothing on the homepage of Real Raw News signals to visitors that its content is fictional, a disclaimer found in the “About Us” section states, “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.”
The section also states that the website, owned and written entirely by former “mainstream journalist” and former English teacher Michael Baxter, tries “to bring light to topics often ignored by others.”
Vilsack was scheduled to arrive in Logan on Wednesday to meet with local USDA employees ahead of his Thursday commencement address. He will receive an honorary degree at the ceremony along with philanthropist Lisa Ellen Eccles and former Utah legislator and USU alumnus Lyle W. Hillyard.