Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project has chosen its Digital Lore of the Year to be hashtag #MahsaAmini, which began a significant grassroots protest of the Iranian government’s treatment of women, according to a statement from the university on Monday.
Each year, Utah State University’s Digital Folklore Project releases findings regarding the most significant types of digital folklore for that year. This year, #MahsaAmini showed great significance as it emerged in September when Amini died after being accused by Iran’s “morality police” of improperly covering her hair, according to the statement.
“#MahsaAmini captures everyday people’s grievances against the ruling system and speaks powerfully to the change they want to see,” said Jeannie Thomas, co-director of the project in the statement.
According to Lynne McNeill, USU professor and co-director of the project, social issues dominated 2022’s digital folklore.
“#MahsaAmini was followed by Ukrainian Curses and the anti-colonialist view of Queen Elizabeth of England’s death, which came in second and third, respectively,” McNeill said.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, a video went viral that displayed a Ukrainian woman confronting a Russian soldier telling him to put sunflower seeds in his pockets so that when he died the national flower of Ukraine would grow. According to the statement, this became known as the Ukrainian Curse.
Following this, Queen Elizabeth died in September, encouraging Irish Twitter and TikTok to recall the history of English oppression, according to the statement. Many took to social media to express their feelings on the current monarch passing. One TikTok, according to the statement, showed Irish step dancers dancing outside of Buckingham Palace to “Another One Bites the Dust,” the famous song by Queen, according to the statement.
At the end of each year, folklore students and faculty meet to prepare a ballot, that goes to a national panel of experts to select the year’s winner. The two categories on the ballot are “social issues” and “serious fun,” according to the release.
Other 2022 Digital Lore of the year contenders include a legend about litterboxes in schools, a Reddit thread about Jorts the Cat, Fake Spirit Halloween costume memes, NyQuil chicken — a “potentially dangerous food challenge,” and the corn kid video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.