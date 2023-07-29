AggieAir drone

Among the benefits of a drone survey along the Blacksmith Fork and Logan rivers this spring is that the images captured by USU AggieAir Service Center will be used to help the city of Logan better prepare for future flooding.

 Photo courtesy of USU

Overflowing water from the Blacksmith Fork and Logan rivers this spring sparked a project from the Utah State University’s AggieAir Service Center: it conducted drone flights along the rivers to capture imagery of the flooded areas.

Among the benefits of the captured imagery, they will be used to help the city of Logan better prepare for future flooding.


