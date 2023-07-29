Overflowing water from the Blacksmith Fork and Logan rivers this spring sparked a project from the Utah State University’s AggieAir Service Center: it conducted drone flights along the rivers to capture imagery of the flooded areas.
Among the benefits of the captured imagery, they will be used to help the city of Logan better prepare for future flooding.
Ian Gowing, manager of the AggieAir Service Center, said his team worked with the school’s Utah Water Research Laboratory to conduct the mapping survey. Once the lab approved the project, Gowing and a team member completed the image capture in a single day.
Before the planned date AggieAir contacted the city of Logan. It was immediately interested.
“Through our conversations, USU committed to flying the river with the AggieAir drone during the peak of the flooding,” said City Engineer Darren Farar, explaining the capabilities of the project were of specific interest to the city because “it would provide photography in a variety of spectrums.”
“The spectrums are the key,” he continued. “With the amount of vegetation that grows in the spring, it is often difficult to determine how far flood waters extend into, say, a field of tall grass or wooded area. It turns out that using the different spectrums, water becomes more visible and easier to define.”
He said the city committed to working with AggieAir to make their best educated guess on when the flooding would be at its peak.
“Sometimes that can be easier said than done,” Farar said. “Fortunately, Mother Nature threw us a soft pitch and it was pretty clear what day the river would peak. To provide an extra level of accuracy, on the day of the peak, our city surveyor and a team of engineering interns were able to go out and obtain elevation and location points at various locations along the river.”
The idea, Farar said, was “these points will help calibrate how to correlate the AggieAir photography to actual observed and documented flood height locations.”
AggieAir conducted the drone survey on May 24, when the Logan River was experiencing peak flows, and included five flights to collect multispectral imagery. The Blacksmith Fork River was also part of the drone survey.
“They collected maps and processed what they had using high resolution cameras to distinguish what’s water, vegetation and ground,” said David Tarboton, director of the Utah Water Research Laboratory. “They then combined that with digital elevation model, or height of topography, to get flood indentations and river cross sections that will relate to flow and what flood indentation might be if there was a high or low floor.”
“We didn’t have a lot of time, we just needed to get it done,” he said, explaining his role was to be an advocate for the project. Once everything was approved and the team was in place, the imagery was captured fairly quickly.
Tarboton said it was a worthwhile project with impactful dividends, noting the benefits go beyond preparing for floods.
“We wanted to effectively develop the methodology, because I think the capability can be used for much more than only for flood and river studies,” he said.
Gowing echoed similar sentiments, saying USU has also conducted drone surveys on orchards and vineyards in California in an effort to better understand the water consumption of plants, on multiple reservoirs in Utah to understand their capacities — especially when sediment is pulled into the water — and along rivers to study fish habitat and beaver dam activity.
“The applications are quite broad and varied,” Gowing said.
Farar said while the project was an exercise in managing big data, “the city expects to be able to use this information to calibrate our flood model. That’s a technical term to say we will use the AggieAir and our survey information to help us make sure that when we say a property is in a floodplain, that we are as accurate as possible.”
“This will help the city better manage our floodplains so that we can keep our residents safe during flood events and limit the loss of structures due to flooding,” Farar said.
