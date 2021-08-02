Through the “Buy Produce for Your Neighbor” program, Cache Valley residents can buy fresh produce for people in need.
LaCee Jimenez, social marketing coordinator at Utah State University Extension Create Better Health, said what makes this program different from other food drives is the focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, which can be harder to come by at food pantries.
Another difference is that the drive is done through farmers’ markets.
“We’re able to support local agriculture and also support people who may not have easy access to it,” Jimenez said. “It’s sort of win-win, where farmers can get support from the locals.
Jimenez said some of the farmers are generous and will donate to the program with the food they have left over at the end of the market day.
At the farmers’ markets, residents can purchase food from any of the vendors, though some will have signs saying that they support the program and have instructions. After the produce has been purchased, people can take the food to the Create Better Health SNAP-Ed booth that’s at several of the markets.
“After you drop it off, our team will add up the total pounds donated and deliver it directly to the Cache Food Pantry and leave it for them to distribute to folks in need in the community,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez said the program will continue until farmers’ markets stop in late fall.
This program came to be after the 2018 USU Hunger Solutions Institute. The now-graduated USU student Hiram Wigant had the idea while he was trying to come up with a way for the community to fight hunger.
“Over the next few months I kept bouncing ideas around, and then in the spring of 2019, a radio advertisement about buying local made everything click,” Wigant, HSI’s assistant coordinator, said.
Wigant said the program is all about building the community.
“Farmers win because they are financially supported by the community. The community wins because buying locally and helping fulfill local needs bolsters the local economy and fosters neighborliness,” he said. “And food pantry clients win because they gain greater access to a wider variety of healthy foods, and all it costs is your extra change.”
Wigant said some participants bring produce from their own gardens to donate.
“The beauty of this program is that it’s a community effort made into a large contribution from the many tiny contributions,” he said. “All we ask is that if you have extra change, 25 or 50 cents, to use it to provide produce for your neighbors who may be in need.”
In 2020, Buy Produce for Your Neighbor provided more than 1,500 pounds of produce to Utah food pantries.