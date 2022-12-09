A few weeks out from President Noelle Cockett’s message to the Utah State University community indicating personal reflection had led her to stepping down next summer, The Herald Journal spoke with faculty members about their reaction to her exit. Some chose to speak only under agreements of confidentiality and each acknowledged they were giving their own opinions and are not close to Cockett.
“It always seemed like it was just a matter of time before her questionable handling of USU’s recent spate of sexual assault cases … would catch up with her,” wrote one faculty member in an email. “One wonders if this is what lies at the root of her making the announcement at this point in her career.”
One faculty member described Cockett’s recent announcement as “strange timing” during the academic year and “surprising” to him and as well as other employees.
Bruce Bugbee, professor of environmental plant physiology, said he didn’t know why Cockett retired, but was quick to mention “challenges” with USU’s football program when discussing the recent developments.
“I think people have been speculating — and I wouldn’t be surprised if my colleagues have been speculating — that it was related to athletics and especially the football program,” he said.
Bugbee speculated, however, Cockett didn’t resign over things like football personnel problems or handling of sexual violence cases.
“She probably retired because it was a stressful job and she was ready to pass it on to someone else,” Bugbee said. “It’s a big challenge to be a president.”
He added university presidents typically only serve five years and even the best ones probably couldn’t serve 20 if they wanted because the job is “taxing.” The demands Cockett and her counterparts must face include those from the board of higher education, lawmakers, and faculty.
“We’re unruly, we complain constantly about all kinds of things,” Bugbee said with a laugh.
Despite challenges USU faces — and Bugbee admitted there have been some, particularly in athletics — they can’t be blamed on the university’s top dog, according to Bugbee.
“Is all that pinned on Noelle? Of course not,” Bugbee said. “Maybe people think, ‘Oh, those people should have been fired faster.’”
He called Cockett “a really compassionate and fair person” who was “absolutely a good choice for the job.”
Cockett issued the letter on Nov. 22 stating that, after five years at the helm, she would step down as president on July 1, 2023. She will then return to faculty within the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences — where she began in 1990.
Cockett’s letter came on the heels of a series of notable events at USU. These include: Athletic Director John Hartwell resigning; former football player Patrick Maddox suing the school after saying he faced retaliation and threats for making public a summer recording of USU Police Chief Earl Morris; and the school’s $500,000 payout to settle a lawsuit brought on by Kaytriauna Flint, a USU student who alleged the USU mishandled her sexual assault complaint.
All of that came on top of a Nov. 10 closed door meeting held by the Utah Board of Higher Education, which includes Cockett’s predecessor, Stan Albrecht. Trisha Dugovic, director of communication for the board, said all members were not giving interviews and it was internal policy not to talk about personnel matters. She referred The Herald Journal to the board’s news release responding to the USU president’s decision.
Cockett is declining interviews for now, according to USU spokeswoman Amanda DeRito. Part of the reason is because so many media outlets have requested one, but Cockett would also like to wait to conduct them in May after commencement.
When DeRito was asked about some faculty members’ questions over Cockett’s departure, she responded, “I’m not going to engage in gossip and speculation — I’m just not.”
Ken White, who currently serves as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, didn’t raise any concerns about Cockett’s departure — even if he did consider it a “surprise.” White told the newspaper Cockett announced her decision in a USU Executive Committee meeting before the letter was made public.
“Obviously a decision like this is best made as a personal decision, and I am sure she gave this a lot of thought and made the decision that was best for her and her family,” White wrote in an email. “She has already given a tremendous amount of her energy, commitment, and essentially her professional career to USU — she has earned the right to say when she is finished.”
White also said he’d spoken with Cockett since she made the announcement.
“I have thanked her for all of the great things she has done to make USU a much better institution, her fine leadership as well as how much I appreciate our continued friendship,” White wrote.
One faculty member believed Cockett had a “top down vision” that did not emphasize professors. The person also said Cockett did not commit enough resources to sustainability or USU’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050, a pledge Albrecht signed with university presidents around the world in 2007.
The same faculty member questioned what might happen to the Aggie Action 2028 Strategic Plan — something the president developed with officials and other key stakeholders several years into her tenure.
Despite the criticism, that faculty member also believed some Utah media outlets have treated Cockett unfairly.
“I think it’s important that a more complete story can be told,” the faculty member wrote in an email.
Bugbee also noted what he believed was unfair media coverage, focused mostly on negative stories rather than Cockett’s accomplishments over the years.
