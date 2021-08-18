A Utah State University flight instructor and her husband were two of the three victims of a plane crash east of Bountiful on Sunday.
According to a statement from the Davis County Sheriff's Office, Kallie Edwards Peterson and her husband, Tyson Peterson, both 24, of Logan, were passengers in a single engine plane piloted by 28-year-old J. Parker Christensen that crashed in a remote area of Sessions Mountain, east of Bountiful on Sunday evening.
The circumstances of the crash are still unknown, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
On her Facebook page, Kallie Peterson is listed as a certified flight instructor at Utah State University. Both she and Tyson are USU graduates.
According to weekend news reports, the sheriff's office was notified of a plane crash on Sessions Mountain by a 911 caller around 7 p.m. Sunday and a search and rescue team was dispatched to the area. Using air surveillance, crews were able to find the crash site around 10:30 p.m.
The plane involved was Cessna 182 that left the Skypark Airport in Woods Cross just before 7 p.m.
The Edwards family released a statement about their daughter, Kallie, and Tyson. It reads as follows:
“As our family processes the unbelievable loss of our daughter Kallie and the love of her life, Tyson, we are grateful for all of the support we have received and for the dedicated search and rescue members who responded to this accident. Kallie was a vibrant and passionate young woman who was just at the beginning of a promising future. She had found a perfect match in Tyson, and together their potential was limitless. We know how loved the two of them were and we thank their many friends for the joy they shared. We are thankful for our faith that gives us comfort as we mourn, and we share our hope that we will be with our daughter again. We ask for privacy and respect as we move forward and appreciate the kindness that has been shown to our family by so many.”
The Deseret News reported a scholarship fund in Kallie Peterson’s name is being established at Utah State University.