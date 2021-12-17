On the eve of his team’s appearance in a college bowl game, Utah State University football coach Blake Anderson has issued a statement apologizing for comments captured on a secret recording where he said it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault.
“I realize my choice of words was hurtful. I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing,” Anderson is quoted as saying in a statement released today by the university.
Anderson’s apology comes a day after the resignation of USU Police Chief Earl Morris following statements made about sexual assault in another secretly recorded meeting with the USU football team.
Some people on social media called for Anderson’s firing after the comments came to light early this week as part of a lawsuit filed against USU. In the suit, a female student claims her accusation of sexual assault against a football player was not taken seriously by the university.
The Anderson recording was made during what’s been described as an “informal Q&A” in August between the football team and representatives from the university Title IX and Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence offices. This followed the other meeting between the team and members of the USU and Logan police departments, which led to Morris’ departure.
Anderson’s Friday statement read in full:
“I appreciate having an opportunity to address comments I made during a conversation with our team during our Fall camp, because my message to the team to always do the right thing warrants repeating whenever the opportunity presents itself. In the course of that conversation, I used a phrase regarding victims of wrongdoing to magnify that message to our team, but after reading my comments in the transcript that was released, I realize my choice of words was hurtful. I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing. We have to do everything we can to encourage and protect anybody who has been the victim of a wrong, or whose personal rights have been violated. Anyone who knows me knows how strongly I feel about this. Giving victims a safe platform to address wrongs they’ve suffered is always the right thing to do, and something I’ll always stand for.”
Morris offered no comment on the recordings either before or after his resignation.
When addressing the subject with members of the team, he appeared to discredit sexual assault accusations from young women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who make up a large segment of the USU population.
He told the players that Latter-day Saints may consent to sex but then change their stories later during worthiness interviews with congregation leaders.
The USU football controversy has not come up in any press conferences this week leading up to Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, where Aggies will face the Oregon State Beavers. Another press conference is scheduled Friday afternoon.
In his first season as Aggie head coach, Anderson led USU to its first-ever Mountain West Conference championship.