A Utah State University football player is behind bars after a number of alleged felony charges.
Kingsley Krey Holliday, 22, was arrested Monday night by North Park Police and was booked into the Cache County Jail.
According to a probably drug affidavit, Holliday was seen selling drugs similar to “adderall” to a confidential information of the Cache Rich Drug Taske Force on the USU campus. On April 25 he again met with an undercover informant to sell drugs “within 100 feet of the USU campus.”
The informant handed over the pills to the task force and, in a photo lineup, positively identified Kingley as the man who sold the drugs.
It was determined that Kinglsey had sold “Methylphenidate,” similar to adderall, a “schedule 2 controlled substance,” in a drug-free zone during school hours at the USU campus, “causing for the crime class to be enhanced from a 2nd degree felony to a 1st degree felony.”
On Monday, North Park Police Department arrested Kinglsey on multiple sex offenses, as well as the drug charges.
Holliday is accused of raping a woman on Sept. 3, 2022, after forcibly taking her from an event venue, according to probable cause documents, which say he forced her across a parking lot and ditch and sexually assaulted and raped her.
DNA collected from the victim matched that of Holliday’s, according to an affidavit.
USU, in a statement on Tuesday said it was made aware of Holliday’s arrest on Monday but that schools officials were not previously aware of the allegations.
Holliday was a walk-on football student-athlete during the 2022-23 academic year. When USU Athletics learned of the arrest, he was immediately dismissed from the team.
“USU Athletics is proactive in taking a comprehensive approach in building a culture of safety and respect,” USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee said in a statement. “Our student-athletes are trained and educated numerous times annually as it relates to sexual conduct, and we unequivocally will not tolerate any violations of the law.”
“It was decided that Kingsley would also be booked on (the) controlled buy,” according to the affidavit.
