A Utah State University football player is behind bars after a number of alleged felony charges.
Kingsley Krey Holliday, 22, was arrested Monday night by North Park Police and was booked into the Cache County Jail.
A Utah State University football player is behind bars after a number of alleged felony charges.
Kingsley Krey Holliday, 22, was arrested Monday night by North Park Police and was booked into the Cache County Jail.
Holliday is accused of several sexual offenses, including the alleged rape and kidnapping of a woman on Sept. 3, 2022, after forcibly taking her from an event venue, according to probable cause documents, which say he forced her across a parking lot and ditch and sexually assaulted and raped her.
DNA collected from the victim matched that of Holliday’s, according to an affidavit.
Holliday also was booked for the investigation of two counts of knowingly producing, dispensing or manufacturing a controlled substance.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Holliday was seen on May 2 selling drugs similar to “adderall” to a confidential informant of the Cache Rich Drug Task Force on the USU campus. On April 25, he also met an undercover informant to sell drugs “within 100 feet of the USU campus.”
The informant handed over the pills to the task force and, in a photo lineup, positively identified Kingsley as the man who sold the drugs.
It was determined that Holliday had sold "methylphenidate,” a drug similar to adderall, a “schedule 2 controlled substance,” in a drug-free zone during school hours at the USU campus, which enhanced the crime from a second-degree felony to a first-degree felony.
In a statement on Tuesday, USU said it was made aware of Holliday’s arrest on Monday but that the school’s officials were not previously aware of the allegations.
Holliday was a walk-on football student-athlete during the 2022-23 academic year. When USU Athletics learned of the arrest, he was immediately dismissed from the team.
“USU Athletics is proactive in taking a comprehensive approach in building a culture of safety and respect,” USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee said in a statement. “Our student-athletes are trained and educated numerous times annually as it relates to sexual conduct, and we unequivocally will not tolerate any violations of the law.”
Holliday was arrested for multiple sex offenses, according to the affidavit, but it “was decided that Kingsley would also be booked on (the) controlled buy.”
Holliday has not been formally charged but he is being held without bail.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.