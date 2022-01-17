A global air-pressure wave created by the massive underwater volcano near Tonga on Saturday was recorded by a gauge on the Utah State University campus.
Bruce Bugbee, a professor in USU’s Department of Plants, Soils and Climate, emailed two charts to friends and associates on Sunday morning showing a pre-dawn rise in barometric pressure in Cache Valley coinciding roughly with the documented arrival of the shock wave in Alaska.
“Dave Powelson, in our PSC department, is a keen weather observer and noticed an unusual spike in pressure on campus about 5:30 a.m.,” Bugbee wrote. “This spike occurred at about the same time as the Honga Tonga (volcano) pressure wave reached Alaska.”
Anchorage is approximately 5,861 miles from Tonga, while Logan is only 70 miles more distant.
According to news reports, sonic booms from the eruption in the South Pacific could be heard by Alaskans. The sound arrived about seven hours after the eruption, which is also when the barometric pressure shot up in both Anchorage and in Logan.
The Herald Journal is not aware of any noise reported locally, and when contacted by the newspaper, Bugbee said he couldn't speculate why that would be, unless land and mountains serve as a sound buffer.
The line graphs at both locations show the barometric pressure building steadily for about 10 minutes Sunday morning, then dropping partially for another 10 minutes before plunging rapidly to levels below the pressure readings before the wave. After an hour, the readings returned to the pre-wave levels in both Logan and Anchorage.
The scientific website EarthSky said the pressure wave reverberated around the world.
Bugbee noted that the Saturday spike, although visible on graphs, did not involve large barometric pressure variations. Still, he was delighted to learn of Powelson's find because the USU researcher is such a close observer of atmospheric phenomena.
"He watches the weather like a hawk, and he'll alert me to all sorts of interesting things," Bugbee said.
Powelson himself was not available for comment Monday.
Saturday’s eruption, said to be the most explosive volcano on the planet for 30 years, was the largest of a series of blasts at the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Volcano beginning in December and continuing Monday. The Saturday explosion spread smoke and ash 12 miles up into the atmosphere and triggered a tsunami that hit nearby Tonga with an estimated 4 feet of water.
With communications cut off to many island locations in the region, the extent of the damage was still largely unknown on Monday. One concern is that water supplies could be contaminated from the smoke and ash.
Video from satellites captured Saturday’s eruption on the uninhabited island of Hunga Tonga-Hung Ha’apai in dramatic fashion. First the island can be seen sinking into the Pacific. This is followed by the sight of a massive mushroom cloud emerging from the water.